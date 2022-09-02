Ballarat's beloved live music venue, The Eastern, is finally shaking off the cobwebs and getting bands back on stage.
The pub was forced to close for six weeks after encountering surprise insurance difficulties back in April, and reopened without its famous gigs.
Advertisement
It was a trying time, owner Matt Stone said, after COVID lockdowns, but there was light at the end of the tunnel.
Last week, he said, the venue was able to get the appropriate insurance to run live music again, so now it's time to turn on the bright lights.
"Our last show was April 30," he said.
"It's a 'several hundred per cent increase' in our insurance premium, it's ridiculous but we'll make it work.
The first acts on stage will be Ballarat veterans The Dead Salesmen and The Blue Lighters, for a free show on Saturday night, before ticketed shows return next weekend with Vintage Crop launching their new album on Friday, and the first headline show from the Bush Wizards.
IN THE NEWS
"We've had great support from the community but it's time to do what we know best," Mr Stone said.
"It's just been crazy with people coming through, every day they're asking "when are the bands back" - you get sick of them asking.
"We can't wait to get the music back, and all the people, and make the noise we love making so much."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.