Towners' surprise selection, Eagles get back trio | CHFL preliminary final preview

Dunnstown has made the surprise call of naming former captain Gus Thompson for his first senior appearance of the season in Saturday's Central Highlands Football League preliminary final against Gordon on Saturday.
Towners have recalled Thompson in the wake of losing three players to injuries in their semi-final win over Learmonth.
Dunnstown has lost number one ruckman and match-winner Khyle Forde (hamstring), defender Jack Leonard (dislocated shoulder) and the lively Anthony Caliguiri (strained shoulder).
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins said the experienced Thompson was impacted by knee trouble early in the year and did not play until round 10.
Thompson has gone on to make six appearances in the reserves, his latest being in a semi-final on Sunday.
He said his height could prove to be an asset.
"We believe he can come in and do a job for us," Wilkins said.
Jeremy Learmonth and Josh Renga have also earned a recall.
Wilkins said as disappointing as the injuries were, all Dunnstown could do was look forward.
Gordon has as expected regained three pivotal players.
The Eagles have been bolstered by the return of defender Mick Nolan, midfield/forward Jaymes Gorman and captain Gerard Clifford, with each having recovered from hamstring issues.
Gorman has had a stop-start season, missing games early in the season with a groin strain. He has been out with hamstring trouble since round 13 in mid-July.
His return fulfills a long-term prediction by Gordon joint coach Adam Toohey that Gorman would be ready for preliminary final week.
Toohey said Gorman had been in full training for two weeks, doing everything asked of him.
He said Clifford, who had not played since round 14, could potentially have played in the opening final, but they had taken a cautionary path.
Nolan missed the last two home and away rounds and acted as team runner for the qualifying final - after which Gordon was free of any new injuries.
AFL-experienced Mathew Stokes is among the players out to make way for the inclusions, having decided to stand aside to make way longstanding "hometown" players as the Eagles strive for their first premiership since 1988.
Toohey said this was strongest side Gordon had put on the field all season and after a two-week break was ready to go.
Wilkins said everyone was excited to be one step away from a grand final berth in what was Dunnstown's first finals campaign in a decade.
He said although Gordon had been the yardstick of the competition for the past two years, Dunnstown was confident about waht it could produce.
"We're confident in our ability. We know we have to play up to our potential and play to our best, and if we can we're in it."
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
