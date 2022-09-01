The Courier

Towners' surprise selection, Eagles get back trio | CHFL preliminary final preview

DB
By David Brehaut
Updated September 1 2022 - 11:17am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jaymes Gorman among inclusions for Gordon. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Dunnstown has made the surprise call of naming former captain Gus Thompson for his first senior appearance of the season in Saturday's Central Highlands Football League preliminary final against Gordon on Saturday.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.