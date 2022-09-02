A vision to bring Wadawurrung culture back to the region's landscapes is becoming a reality through a collaborative art project.
The 'living sculptures' art project involves the creation of an endemic Indigenous plant community at Linton's Edinburgh Reserve, which honours Wadawurrung country.
The living sculptures will form the shape of a 13-metre buniya (eel) on the pond side of Edinburgh Reserve and a 23-metre kadak (large snake), which will curve around the existing trees on the fence in the direction of Snake Valley.
The art project has seen Wadawurrung artists Forest Keegel and Kait James work extensively with the Linton community through workshops and planting days.
Ms James says the Living Sculptures art project is a great opportunity to bring Wadawurrung culture back to Linton.
"We came across a record at the Linton Historical Society of a Wadawurrung man being commissioned to carve snakes into the verandah of a house in Linton," Ms James said.
"I thought it was lovely that, once again, the Linton and Wadawurrung people are working collaboratively on a living sculptures art project."
Linton Primary School pupils planted more than 100 plants on Wednesday, while current and former Linton residents have attended the planting days.
Ms Keegel said involving the community in planting Indigenous plants and trees, and learning Indigenous history was an important part of Australia healing.
"I think one of the greatest things we can do is to do something positive for the country and do something that is healing," Ms Keegel said.
Golden Plains Shire mayor Gavin Gamble said it was wonderful Linton residents were able to take part in the planting of the artwork, which they would be able to admire in future years.
"The Living Sculptures project is a unique piece of art for Linton that has been created through extensive consultation with the local community," Cr Gamble said.
"The planting days are an opportunity for the community to take care of Edinburgh Reserve in an imaginative and creative way."
The 'living sculptures' art project launch will be held on Saturday, September 3 from 3pm. A community planting session will be held earlier on Saturday from 10am to 12pm.
Wadawurrung storyteller and song man Barry Gilson will share stories and perform a traditional smoking ceremony to welcome to country the living sculptures.
The project is funded by a $30,000 grant from the Australian government's regional arts fund provided through Regional Arts Australia, administered by Regional Arts Victoria, and $14,940 from the council.
