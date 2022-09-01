The Courier

Woman bailed in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for alleged Wendouree home invasion

Ellie Mitchell
By Ellie Mitchell
September 1 2022 - 6:30pm
Charlotte Sharp, 29, was bailed in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday for an alleged home invasion in Wendouree in June. File photo.

A group of three men and four women are alleged to have forced their way into a home in search of stolen drugs and cash while three children slept inside, a court has heard.

