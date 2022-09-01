A group of three men and four women are alleged to have forced their way into a home in search of stolen drugs and cash while three children slept inside, a court has heard.
Charlotte Sharp, 29, was granted bail in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday for an alleged home invasion on June 6 this year.
Police informant Detective Senior Constable Scott Howard told the court the Alfredton woman, with three identified males and three unidentified females, forced entry into the Wendouree address at about 10.45pm, causing "extensive damage".
It is alleged at least one male in the group was armed with a silver metal implement believed to be a knife.
Two women and three sleeping children were at home at the time.
It is alleged one of the women was known to Sharp and the group demanded the return of drugs and cash they believed the woman had stolen.
Detective Senior Constable Howard told the court Sharp's co-accused hit and punched the women, stopping one complainant from leaving the room to check on the children.
The court also heard the television at the home was "smashed beyond repair" and a window was broken in the alleged invasion.
Sharp was arrested the following morning and gave a 'no comment' interview at Ballarat Police Station.
The informant told the court Sharp was arrested as she matched the description given to police by one of the complainants: Wearing a white jumper with black writing and blue jean leggings, with long black hair in a ponytail and long gold nails.
But defence for Sharp said this description was not in either written witness statement and noted when the accused was arrested she was wearing a "distinctive blue jacket with a furry hood" and black tracksuit pants.
The court also heard there was confusion over evidence from a triple zero call placed by the complainants, including whether one woman told the operator she knew her alleged attacker as 'Charli Sharp' or 'Charli Shark'.
Sharp's defence lawyer told the court one complainant had incorrectly alleged to the triple zero operator her car had been stolen.
The defence asked the informant: "In the triple zero call [the complainant] says her car has been stolen ... then attending police find out that's not correct ... police identified between [their arrival] and the triple zero call she's got in her car and driven it round the corner?"
"That's correct," Detective Senior Constable Howard replied.
There was no forensic evidence from the incident and the complainants were not treated in hospital.
Police prosecutor Michelle Pachinger told the court the two women were scared of Sharp.
"The victim's attitudes in relation to the accused getting bail - they're fearful of reprisal attacks," Ms Pachinger said.
"They're fearful if she is released she would attend the address and commit further attacks on them and their families."
Magistrate Michael McNamara said the accused's bail risk could be improved with stringent conditions.
It was ordered Sharp would be required to report to police daily, not to leave the state, not associate with the co-accused or contact witnesses, not to leave her home between 10pm and 6am and not to use a drug of dependence.
Mr McNamara also ruled Sharp was not allowed within 500 metres of the complainant's Wendouree address.
Sharp's co-accused will face court for the matter separately.
