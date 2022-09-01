Ballarat's road toll has reached its worst level in six years, after the death of another driver - this time at Cardigan.
The man was discovered in his white flat-tray ute on Cuthberts Road at 6.05am on Thursday, after it knocked over a roadside gum tree and crashed through a farm fence.
The road was closed for more than four hours between the Whites Road roundabout and Chisholmes Road.
"Even one life lost on our roads is one too many. Now is not the time to be complacent on our roads," Acting Sergeant Guinther Borgelt from the Ballarat Highway Patrol said.
"Slowing down, remaining alert and being extra cautious when roads are wet or visibility is affected are simple but life-saving measures all motorists can take to protect themselves and other road users.
"Remember that fatigue can kill.
"A simple drive to and from work can easily end in tragedy - and we implore you to consider your fitness to drive every single time you get behind the wheel.
"Police will remain highly visible and on the lookout for any risky behaviour by drivers.
"We're determined to do everything we can to ensure everyone gets home safely." he said.
It follows a fatal accident at Lamplough on Tuesday night, when a 46-year-old Avoca driver died after his car collided with a truck on the Sunraysia Highway.
In the City of Ballarat, the road toll for the year to date now stands at four, compared to two at the same time last year.
The first eight months of 2020, 2019 and 2018 all saw just one Ballarat road fatality.
Figures from the Transport Accident Commission show the last year the local toll was this high, was in 2016 when Ballarat had six fatalities by the first day of spring.
Over the same period in 1987, before the TAC's 'horror' advertising campaign was introduced, it was seven.
Across the wider region - including the Ballarat, Moorabool, Hepburn, Pyrenees, Golden Plains and Ararat council areas - there have been 12 deaths so far.
That is the worst figure since 2019 when it spiked at 17.
The region's most deadly year was 1991, with 19 people losing their lives.
Individually, Moorabool has seen two deaths so far this year (the highest since 2019), Hepburn has seen two (the highest since 2020), Pyrenees has also seen two, while Golden Plains and Ararat have experienced one each.
In every local government area and in every year, more males have been killed on local roads. The only exception was Golden Plains in 2019 when three out of five fatalities were women.
Sadly, what Golden Plains lacks in population, it makes up for in road deaths. The shire had the highest local toll for the first eight months of the year in 2017 (five) and again in 2019 (also five, equal with Moorabool).
Patterns over the last decade show that some of the deadliest stretches of road include the Western Freeway 'dip' near Pykes Creek Reservoir, the Ballarat bypass, the Western Highway east of Buangor, the Bungaree-Creswick Road as well as roads around the Creswick, Cardigan, Rokewood and Mount Mercer.
Meanwhile, the RACV collected data on accidents and serious injuries on stretches above 80kmh from 2014-2018.
Road of concern at that time included a long stretch of the Midland Highway south of Mount Buninyong, Remembrance Drive at Cardigan, the Colac-Ballarat Road south of Enfield, Pitfield Road south of Scarsdale and the Glenelg Highway east of Linton.
If you or someone you know needs support:
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
