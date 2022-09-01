The Courier

Man dies at Cardigan, west of Ballarat, after ute hits tree

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
September 1 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Firefighters remove debris from the scene of the fatality at Cardigan on Thursday morning. The wreck was discovered just after 6am. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Ballarat's road toll has reached its worst level in six years, after the death of another driver - this time at Cardigan.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.