Elsie Fulton believes it is better to work with companies, rather than against them, when it comes to addressing the nation's waste and recycling issues.
The former Ballarat woman is leading a recycling trial for used cosmetics with Myer across 12 national stores, including Myer Ballarat.
Ms Fulton, a former Miners Rest resident and Ballarat Grammar student, is working for Close the Loop to investigate the feasibility of a product stewardship scheme for cosmetics.
The trial is part of an Australian government funded grant awarded to Close the Loop, an end-to-end solutions provider from design and manufacturing, through to collection and recycling of products.
It will research new ways of recycling cosmetics to reduce the estimated 5000 to 11,500 tonnes of cosmetic packaging from across the sector that is currently being landfilled in Australia each year.
Ms Fulton said cosmetics were particularly hard to recycle, due to the fact that they were small and were made up of a variety of materials, including plastic, glass, metal, wood, making the majority of items unsuitable for kerbside recycling.
"The purpose of the trials is to investigate different ways to recycle this complex waste stream to keep cosmetics out of landfill," Ms Fulton said.
"One of the things that we are doing that is different is glass crushing. A lot of projects don't accept perfume and nail polish bottles. The exciting thing is we are able to trial this. We think it's the first trial in Australia and the world to crush glass."
Ms Fulton urged residents not to empty nail polish or perfume from bottles as it was part of the trial to see what liquid could do in terms of recycling.
Products collected during the program will be sorted into eight categories and processed by Close the Loop to be recycled or remanufactured into new products.
She said she was excited to see her hometown was chosen as one of 12 Myer stores for the eight-week trial, and the types of cosmetic materials that would be collected.
"It's exciting to do something like this and inspire Ballarat residents to get involved in the trial," Ms Fulton said.
She said her passion for the environment started when she was a child and she found plastic litter in the Burrumbeet Creek, located at the back of her Miners Rest family home, and decided this should not be happening to the planet.
In her career, she has learnt not to go down the path of criticising companies, but to work with them to pave the way for the global cosmetics industry to become much more sustainable and create a true circular economy.
Close the Loop CEO Joe Foster said the Australian government, industry and sector partnership could pave the way for the global cosmetics industry to become much more sustainable.
"It is a great example of what can be achieved when all stakeholders work together to enable end-of-life products to be efficiently collected, and then recycled or remanufactured into other products - a true circular economy in action," Mr Foster said.
"The launch of the trial is very timely given the Australian government's second round of plastics export bans has just come into effect. The ban means it is now illegal for companies and organisations in Australia to export any mixed waste plastics. It is expected to result in even more recyclable materials being sent to landfill every year unless product stewardship and industry-led initiatives like this one are quickly implemented."
Consumers will be able to take their used cosmetic items from any brand to collection points in 12 participating Myer stores until September 16.
