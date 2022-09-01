See all the selected footy teams for CHFL, BFNL finals

Check out all the line-ups for this weekend's Ballarat Football Netball League and Central Highlands Football League matches.
MELTON V SEBASTOPOL
MELTON
B: H.Hanley, J.Kight, J.Hickey
HB: L.Watkins, J.Cotter, B.Kight
C: L.Phillips, B.Kennedy, J.Walker
HF: L.Hickey, K.Borg, L.Walker
F: B.Mawson, L.Carter, B.Payne
R: R.Carter, R.Walker, B.Mcintyre
Int: D.O'Leary, B.Souter, L.Heaney, A.monitto
SEBASTOPOL
B: G.Snowden, B.Trew, J.Crone
HB: J.Bambury, H.Papst, R.O'Keefe
C: C.O'Shea, B.Veale, M.Austin
HF: T.Hutt, L.Kiel, L.Stow
F: J.Hill, J.Harvey, J.Keeble
R: L.Cassidy, C.Dummett, J.Richards
Int: A.Forbes, D.Widgery, B.Hutt, B.Medwell
BALLARAT V DARLEY
BALLARAT
B: A.Domic, A.Mcpherson, B.Fraser
HB: T.maple, B.Van De Heuvel, N.Weightman
C: W.Garner, G.Baldwin, J.Blackburn
HF: J.Gibson, C.Prendergast, D.Kennedy
F: R.Perry, A.Hooper, L.Dawson
R: M.Powling, W.Liston, S.James
Int: S.Fisher, N.Swain, J.Drever, I.Fyfe
Emg: L.Prendergast, M.Mcgrath, J.Dunne
DARLEY
B: T.Van Leth, S.Page, D.Leonard
HB: M.Brett, Z.Le Huray, T.Angwin
C: L.Spiteri, M.Cousins, B.Young
HF: D.Cadman, B.Wright, J.Cadman
F: A.Azzopardi, J.Bewley, N.Rodda
R: A.Tanner, D.Landt, L.Baker
Int: D.Lalor, M.Ward, W.Johnson, D.Bishop, B.Bewley, B.Colley
MELTON V SEBASTOPOL
MELTON
SEBASTOPOL
FROM: Baden Stevens, Damon Williamson, Simon Butler, Bradley Weightman, Michael Powell, Luke Noether, Jack Cooper, Conor Dickson, Samuel Hill, Lachlan O'Keefe, Kadek Irvan, Mitch Jolly, Ethan Lawler, Chris Jeffrey, Jack McNab, Ethan Schroder, Dayne Furness, Shaun Henry, Riley Henderson, Alex Twaddle, Samuel Wilkinson, Taylor Stewart
SUNBURY V EAST POINT
SUNBURY
B: A.Gilbertson, D.Sanderson, M.Morham
HB: S.Reilly, B.Mundy, J.Waldron
C: N.Doyle, M.Trimboli, M.Pearce
HF: R.Wood, R.Allen, A.Goodson
F: L.Spiteri, B.Graham, J.Mitchell
R: J.Muir, T.Hill, J.Bygate
Int: M.Boyd, J.Taylor, D.Hagan, F.Ampulski
EAST POINT
B: J.Tung, J.Gibbs, A.Vallance
HB: J.Gallagher, C.Jerram, R.Walsh
C: I.Quick, D.Murphy, A.Hayes
HF: W.Quinlivan, J.Carlyle-Marks, J.Gallagher
F: M.McCrow, B.Deppeler, A.Stevenson
R: T.Walton, C.Raine, J.Watkins
Int: J.Whiting, L.Mika, T.Raine, S.Gayton, K.Smith, M.Tuddenham, S.Tung
BALLARAT V NORTH BALLARAT
BALLARAT
B: L.McKenzie, Z.Haintz, L.Burnham
HB: F.Dix, R.Fisher, B.Wardley
C: B.Quinlan, P.O'Brien, T.Burrows
HF: J.Harwood, F.Perkins, J.Clark
F: L.Constable, R.Constable, K.Prendergast
R: J.O'Brien, L.Gray, J.archibald
Int: B.Blomeley, P.O'Brien, S.McDonald, W.Squires
NORTH BALLARAT
B: D.Kenny, J.Phillips, R.Tuddenham
HB: H.Driscoll, F.Mccarty, J.Sparkman
C: J.Darbin, M.Faulkner, E.York
HF: B.Stephens, M.Harrison, A.Soloman
F: N.Tuddenham, M.Golding
R: A.Watson, B.Purchase, P.Collins
Int: L.Orr, E.Peucker, T.Smart, L.Abrams, C.Darbin, T.McMillan
SUNBURY V EAST POINT
SUNBURY
B: J.Treweek, J.Theodore, D.Schwarzenberg
HB: J.Lee, Z.Stevens
C: L.Urbon, M.Eales, T.Cook
HF: B.Cosgriff, J.Creevey, C.Gibson
F: D.Caruana, B.Falzon
R: B.Watson, R.Rousch, J.Hall
Int: B.Dunne, R.Doyle, M.Duffy
EAST POINT
B: H.Thompson, N.Ryan, B.Gibcus
HB: A.brien, K.Irvin, M.Bowden
C: C.Delaney, I.Hucker, P.Tuddenham
HF: L.Humphrey, L.Howard, F.Nash
F: G.Slater, B.Thompson, A.Kirby
R: D.Emonson, J.Fraser, H.Matthews
Int: J.Ormrod, B.Cody, T.Sporton, X.Carreras
HEPBURN V SPRINGBANK
HEPBURN
B: J.Wallesz, A.Ware, S.Harraghy
HB: J.Barnes, Z.kupsch, R.Jenkins
C: H.Rodgers, D.Dennis, M.Mckay
HF: J.Hogan, N.Johns, J.Clarke
F: J.Grant, D.O'Halloran, M.Banner
R: A.McKay, S.Tighe, R.Ferraro
Int: C.Bath, J.Malone, B.Yanner, N.Rodgers
NO CHANGE
SPRINGBANK
B: D.Shelley, J.Simpson, K.Kennedy
HB: I.Pertzel, M.Lakey, S.Donegan
C: F.Donegan, H.Twaits, T.Finco
HF: Z.Bozanich, B.Maher, C.Quinlan
F: J.Mason, A.Challis, S.Staunton
R: J.Thompson, J.Maher, P.Glanford
Int: C.Vaughan, K.Maher, J.White, C.Parkin
IN: J White
OUT: A Rix (ankle)
GORDON V DUNNSTOWN
GORDON
B: M.Gunnell, H.Biggs, G.Clifford
HB: M.Nolan, S.Griffiths, B.Hallam
C: Z.Ryan, B.Frazer, B.Griffiths
HF: A.Toohey, T.Murphy, B.Horsham
F: C.Ascough, J.Gorman, L.Gunnell
R: E.Crackel, J.Clampit, M.Griffiths
Int: M.Spezza, B.Sutcliffe, M.Raworth, B.Schiltz, R.Clampit, R.Ranieri
IN: M Nolan, G Clifford, J Gorman
OUT: M Stokes
DUNNSTOWN
B: B.Collins, P.Britt, B.Leonard
HB: R.Adams, B.Cracknell, L.Pigott
C: M.Henderson, H.Hallahan, M.Bulluss
HF: J.Stefani, T.Wardell, M.Djordjevic
F: K.Dickson, C.Tangey, T.Parsons
R: F.Stevenson, W.Henderson, J.Renga
Int: L.Taylor, A.Thompson, J.Learmonth, K.Mullane
IN: A Thompson, J Learmonth, J Renga
OUT: K Forde, J Leonard, A Caliguiri
SPRING V ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
SPRINGBANK
B: D.Quinlan, T.Knowles, W.Grawich
HB: P.Simpson, K.Maher, M.Abraham
C: S.Wethling, S.Harvey, T.O'Loughlin
HF: A.Wethling, D.Baldwin, B.Ronan
F: M.Doll, S.Baldwin, M.Hodge
R: J.Forbes, A.Svaljek, A.Grace
Int: T.Maher, J.Mahar, J.McHenry, M.Grace
ROKEWOOD-CORINDHAP
NOT SUPPLIED
SKIPTON V DUNNSTOWN
SKIPTON
B: A.Robertson, A.Bedggood, A.Morcombe
HB: A.Cook, S.Peeters, M.Smith
C: N.Steenhuis, C.Stranks, R.Simmonds
HF: L.Cullinan, M.Smith, W.Fay
F: D.Foley, S.Boswell, J.Robson
R: R.Uwland, P.Graham, L.Douglas
Int: T.Huglin, H.Wills, F.Morcombe, A.Hamilton, M.Miller
DUNNSTOWN
B: W.Short, A.Plucke, N.Hobbs
HB: N.Duggan, S.Greaney, A.Thompson
C: B.Murphy, I.Keating, K.Neville
HF: D.Simpkin, J.Powell, A.Murphy
F: M.Auchettl, C.Ronan, J.Murphy
R: A.Forbes, J.Williams, M.Rae
Int: L.Spratling, J.Pritchard, J.Britt, C.Murphy
GORDON V WAUBRA
GORDON
B: J.Shillito, N.Newman, J.Frantz
HB: J.Cardona, E.Cascun, J.McGannon
C: X.Winter, E.Muir, C.Reynolds
HF: C.Brisbane, N.McConnell, R.Humphries
F: J.Johnston, L.Browne, T.Young
R: D.Pascoe, D.Frantz, S.Flintoft
Int: J.Reynolds, L.Lynch, J.Lynch, J.Ranieri
WAUBRA
NOT SUPPLIED
SPRINGBANK V LEARMONTH
SPRINGBANK
FROM: Xavier Butler, Sam Duggan, Brock Prendergast, Jayden Wren, Alex Hamilton, Joseph Gregory, Toby Walshe, Billy Hanrahan, toby rieniets, Samuel Ronan, Corey Mceldrew, Matthew Simpson, Matthew Carlson, Ashton Trainor, Charles McCann, William Britt, James Bawden, Bill Turner, Ryan Maher, Kade Wells, Tim Buckland, Zac Kennedy, Zac Greene, Brodie Wells
LEARMONTH
FROM: Thomas Sharkey, Liam Algie, Mitchell Archibald, William McKechnie, Tyrone Lever, Nathan Hayward, Solomon Hoare, Ethan Hughes, Luke Verhagen, blayze Morey, Soren Andrews, Joel Bethune, Jamieson Stowe, Jesse Geddes, Jack Edwards, Ashton McLennan, Koby Middleton, Jayke Mackay, Luke Ozols, jordan humphries, Austin Hare, Samuel Farrington, Jed Cubitt, Noah Hutchinson, Coby Wright
DAYLESFORD V HEPBURN
DAYLESFORD
FROM: Samuel McColl, Harrison Lane, Brendan Monaghan, Janos Nemeth, Lachlan Mccarthy johnson, Scout Kinnear, Zeke Slater, Matthew Hunt, Zachary Marshall, Banjo Kinnear, Albert Meadows, Tate Koleski, Jarvis Slater, William Klu, Stanley Meadows, max aylward, Mitchell Botheras, Hayden Jenkin, Chivon Dekchan, Sierra Morgan, Ethan McColl, Frey Pelham, Jordan Thompson, Jasper Fergusson-Batte, Jackson Goddard
HEPBURN
FROM: Axel McLucas, Jensen Elliott, Edan Clark, Cody Carman, Archer McDonald, Hamish Okeefe, Callum McDonald, flynn murnane, Cruz Baldovino, dylan gledhill, Hugo Le Fevre, Tylar Keating, Jake Pedretti, Riley Pender, Ryan Pedretti, Jake Chapman, billy gillett, Rowan Denford, Chad Torrance, Oscar Stone, Oscar McLucas, Reid Rasic, Luca McDonald, Ali Harrison, Luca Chapman, Maddison Pedretti
BUNINYONG V LEARMONTH
BUNINYONG
B: W.Orwin, H.Wakefield, H.Ryan
HB: M.Bykersma, F.Batrouney, F.Buchanan
C: A.Wise, S.Barentsen, A.Donald
HF: B.Quick, B.Schnerring, T.Campbell
F: N.Battistella, F.Eustice, T.Freeman
R: C.Geddes, R.Rodgers, H.Frequin
Int: C.Conroy, H.kierce, O.Smyth, A.Jew, K.Smith, C.Smyth, C.Roberts, J.Ellis, T.reichman
LEARMONTH
B: L.Andrews, H.Grills, C.Tyndall
HB: J.Wright, C.Algie, D.Kraft
C: Z.Manning, T.Featherston, B.Hampson
HF: J.Dean, D.Norton, L.Smith
F: S.Rogers, R.Flowers, C.Bennett
R: W.Tung, D.Hains, R.Harbour
Int: W.Mclean, N.McKerrow, S.Algie, R.Whittle, D.Hughes, N.Walls, A.Cubitt, A.Thompson, R.Wright, P.Morvell
