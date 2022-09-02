Romeril enters second year as Creswick coach

Dean Romeril will continue as Creswick senior non-playing coach for a second season in the Central Highlands Football League.
Advertisement
He has agreed to another one-year deal with the Wickers.
Romeril said he had been buoyed by what his player group had shown this season and progress it had made.
"There's a lot of upside.
"I want to help this group go to the next level."
He said a key objective was to leave the club in a better position than where it was when he arrived and he believed ground work to achieve this was well under way.
Romeril said players were buying into the vision and a high percentage were staying on.
He said quite a few players had already re-committed for next year and this trend was building.
Romerill had a tough start to the coaching role at Creswick.
The Wickers lost their opening six games before getting their first premiership points against Carngham-Linton at home in round seven.
They lost their next game to Ballan by three points before getting over the top of Daylesford by two.
Romeril then predicted that Creswick had an upset win over a major player in the competition in it before the end of the season.
The Wickers delivered on Romeril's confidence by beating Waubra - a result which forced the Roos all the way to the last round before sealing a top eight berth.
A win the next week against arch-rival Newlyn gave Creswick its fourth victory. The Wickers finished 15th.
Creswick has also signed on Jamie Bobrowski as senior assistant coach.
Bobrowski provided some assistance at the club late in the season, but 2023 will be his first year in an official role.
In addition to football experience at VFL level, Bobrowski has a professional background in team building and leadership consultation, which has seen him involved with the Australian under-18 soccer squad, Western Bulldogs in the AFL and many other football and sporting clubs.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.