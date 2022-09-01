The Courier

Firefighters called to Ross Creek State Forest

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated September 1 2022 - 11:33pm, first published 10:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File picture

Smythesdale Police are investigating an overnight car fire in dense bush and steep terrain, south of Ballarat.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.