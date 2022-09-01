Smythesdale Police are investigating an overnight car fire in dense bush and steep terrain, south of Ballarat.
The vehicle - believed to be a Subaru - was first reported on fire at 9.52pm Thursday, near Incolls Road in the Ross Creek State Forest.
It was also within a few hundred metres of high voltage transmission lines.
Police said the area was remote - and they would probably have to walk into the site to investigate on Friday.
CFA volunteer crews turned up to find the car fully involved, with wet conditions helping the situation.
The CFA said the fire was under control within 20 minutes.
Two crews from Smythesdale fire brigade attended, as well as one from Cape Clear.
It follows two car fires in Ballarat's southern suburbs in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
A stolen 1984 Corona was ignited in a Mount Clear pine plantation, while a Commodore in a driveway was set on fire in suspicious circumstances in Mount Pleasant.
Meanwhile, Fire Rescue Victoria personnel were busy at dawn on Friday,. mopping up a diesel spill on the Ring Road near the Ballarat Common.
FRV said crews responded to a Triple Zero call about black liquid on the road at the intersection of Gregory Street West and Blind Creek Road.
"Crews arrived on scene to find a diesel spill on the inside lane of a roundabout and liaised with Ballarat Council to source sand to cover the spill," an FRVF spokesperson said.
"Both FRV and Victoria Police assisted with traffic control with the scene being handed over to the City of Ballarat."
