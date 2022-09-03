A family favourite returns to the small farming town of Dean on Sunday, after a two-year wait.
The Dean Kite Festival, a long-standing Father's Day tradition, will be held for the first time since 2019 due to the pandemic.
Advertisement
Dean Recreation Reserve Committee secretary Jon Rofe said there would be plenty of kite-related activities for families to enjoy at the festival.
"It's great to be running our kite festival again this year after the last couple of years and we encourage families to come out and have a great day," Mr Rofe said.
Kites 4 Kids will hold kite making workshops, kite flying lessons and kite demonstrations, with the possibility of some large kites getting off the ground and flying in the sky.
"We will have a kite making workshop where people get to make, decorate and fly their own kites," Mr Rofe said.
"It's a great family day as well. Parents have as much fun as the kids."
Mr Rofe said the Dean Kite Festival started a number of years ago after a Dean Recreation Reserve Committee member thought it would be great to hold a family event at the picturesque reserve.
Money raised at the festival will be donated to the Cops N Kids camp, which provides a four-day experience for children with cancer every year in November.
There will be a sausage sizzle and home made food available from the canteen.
Entry to the festival is free, while the kite making workshops cost $10 per person.
The Dean Kite Festival will be held at the Dean Recreation Reserve on Sunday, September 4, from 12pm to 4pm.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.