How do we prevent the over-racing of greyhounds?

At the time of writing this in September, there have been 6,786 injuries and 109 greyhound deaths on Australian tracks so far in 2022.
In a society that cares about animal welfare, we should look for rules and regulations to make greyhound racing safer. One issue of concern is "over" racing, which means racing too frequently, which could increase the risk of injury to the greyhound.
Advertisement
Last month a greyhound had a cardiac arrest after a race in Queensland and was euthanased at the track. It was later revealed that this dog had raced six times over a 20-day period.
So why does this sometime happen? In Australia, greyhounds are not allowed to race on two consecutive days, but they could still race two or three times in a week.
Greyhound owners and trainers receive appearance money for every dog entered in a race regardless of their finishing position.
IN OTHER NEWS:
There is also a lot of prize money available with the richest event offering $1 million to the winner. So, there is an obvious financial incentive to enter greyhounds in as many races as possible. But is this putting the greyhound's welfare at risk?
The Greyhound Board of Great Britain has recently introduced a new rule preventing dogs from being raced more than once in four days and a maximum of six times over 28 days. This rule is intended to give greyhounds at least three full days rest to recover and reduce the injury risk.
In a New Zealand study, a third of greyhound trainers indicated that they raced twice per week. Research on nearly 5,000 racing greyhounds in New Zealand showed that racing more than once per week increased the risk of injury compared to racing every seven days, which might not only increase the risk of injury, but the researchers suggested it could also shorten the racing career of the dogs.
Research showed that racing more than once per week increased the risk of injury compared to racing every seven days... but suggested it could also shorten the racing career of the dogs.
The evidence on racing greyhounds is backed up by research on human athletes where congested competition schedules increase the risk of injury.
For example, in soccer, there is a greater chance of injury when playing two matches in a week compared to one. This pattern makes sense because we know that the human or canine body must be given adequate time to recover between competition events.
Recovery is especially important from high intensity exercise such as sprinting performed in greyhound racing or soccer because this type of exercise causes some microscopic soft tissue damage, which needs time to regenerate.
When the appropriate recovery is allowed, the body can improve its capacity, but if recovery is not enough, the athlete can break down with injury. With racing greyhounds, serious injury can lead to death, usually by euthanasia.
So a regulation to limit racing to once per week makes sense. Unfortunately, the message is not as simple as making dogs race less often.
The New Zealand research showed the risk of a racing injury also goes up when dogs have more than seven days between races, compared to a 7-day schedule. This is likely because dogs need regular exposure to high intensity exercise to avoid losses in fitness that can protect them from injury.
Research on Gaelic footballers supports this approach, showing that under-exposure to sprinting created an increased injury risk similar to over-exposure. Therefore, it seems there is an optimum or sweet-spot for how often high intensity exercise like sprinting should be performed, to minimise the risk of injury.
Advertisement
The recommended approach for greyhounds and human athletes is to gradually increase a moderate amount of physical work and to avoid large spikes in workload that may cause injury. Once a high amount of work is accumulated, this can protect the athlete from further injury.
One thing that is accepted in training human athletes is that exercise loads should be individualised according to the athletes needs and capabilities. In the case of the New Zealand greyhound trainers, only 11% of them used specific training programs, and the majority did not even record their sessions.
So what can the Australian greyhound industry take from all this? First, a rule should be implemented to prevent over-racing and limit any individual dog from racing more than once per week. Second, trainers should be educated to design an appropriate amount of exercise load to optimise fitness and provide protection from injury.
This includes monitoring their training program and closely tracking how their dogs are coping with it. Finally, each state needs to enforce the rules and penalise offenders appropriately since the Australian public expect the industry to do everything possible to maximise greyhound welfare.
Warren Young, Adjunct Associate Professor, School of Science, Psychology and Sport, Federation University Australia.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Advertisement
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.