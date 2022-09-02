Fixing the housing crisis is on top of the list of priorities for this Eureka candidate.
Sam McColl is running for the Greens in Eureka - formerly Bunninyong - at the November state election.
"We are seeing a lot of those city dwellers move out to the regional areas, pushing prices up," Mr McColl said.
Mr McColl has just moved into a new rental in Golden Point.
He said he had to apply for between 20 and 30 places before he was able to find a place to live.
"My rental history is really good," Mr McColl said.
He said there were about 40 people at each inspection also presenting themselves as the best candidate for the house.
"It is going to be hard to find somewhere to live that is close to services and close to retail," Mr McColl said.
"If you have to move out of town, the cost is still going to be relatively the same because you are going to have to drive into town to come to work anyway."
Mr McColl said the ways to address the problems with the housing system was for the state government to build public housing and to make sure rates were rising in line with wage growth.
"It is going to become more and more of an issue in both Ballarat and Bacchus Marsh, that people who live and work in those areas will not be able to live there anymore," he said.
When he is not working in his full-time role as the events manager at the Ballaarat Mechanics' Institute, Mr McColl also volunteers for St John Ambulance.
He works as an operations officer and makes sure "our people are where they need to be" at major functions that need first aid on site.
Mr McColl joined St John's when he first moved to Ballarat as a way to get to know the community better and feel more involved.
"I really enjoy going out to these local events within our community and meeting different types of people," Mr McColl said.
After growing up in Ararat, earlier this year Mr McColl ran for the Greens in the May federal election for the seat of Mallee.
"It is nice to be able to campaign closer to home this time," he said.
"It is really exciting and it is good to be back on the campaign trail again."
Mr McColl said he was aware of how important the AusNet transmission lines location would be to some residents in the electorate.
"There are so many people that care so deeply about it," Mr McColl said.
He said increasing the renewable energy supply was really important but this needed to be done in a way that "minimises the impact on our people and environment".
"I think that community consultation on the renewables link has been abysmal, it has been so horrible," Mr McColl said.
He said he knew this issue was causing a lot of anxiety for many residents within Eureka.
"Our party has raised these concerns with ministers making sure that there is a proper investigation to put the lines underground," Mr McColl said.
"Ministers have just said 'it is hard, it is not feasible'.
"I feel like we need a real investigation and proper evidence that that is the conclusion that they have come to because we have not seen that."
Mr McColl said he was waiting to see what the Environmental Effects Statement said when it was released later this year and hoped the community could have their say.
