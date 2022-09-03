Victoria's free TAFE initiative has seen more than 3200 students take up free courses at Federation TAFE since 2019.
This year saw 732 students start a free TAFE course in Ballarat alone as Prime Minister Anthony Albanese announced the program would be rolled out nationally with an extra 180,000 fee-free TAFE places created across the country next year.
Advertisement
Mr Albanese told the government's two-day jobs and skills summit in Canberra this week that federal, state and territory governments would jointly fund a $1.1 billion free TAFE courses package.
Federation TAFE acting chief executive Darren Gray said the announcement of extra free TAFE programs underlined the vital role TAFE plays in addressing critical skills needs and supporting the economic and social development of the region.
"Free TAFE aligns with Federation TAFE's vision to transform lives and enhance communities, these additional places mean we can get more students trained and into the workforce in areas of demand," he said.
Federation TAFE offers more than 30 free TAFE courses with more than 800 places in those courses.
"By far our most popular course has been the Diploma of Nursing, with almost 500 students taking up a free TAFE offer since 2019," he said.
IN OTHER NEWS
"Other courses since 2019 where we've had high numbers of free TAFE commencing students have been: Diploma of Community Services, Certificate IV in Accounting and Bookkeeping, Certificate III in Horticulture and Certificate II in Individual Support."
The courses also cover building and construction, business and service industries, food and fibre, health and community services, renewable energy and engineering, and technology and education.
In response to the critical skills and jobs shortage across the country, the government also announced that it would boost the permanent skilled migration cap by 35,000, to 195,000 places for the current financial year which includes 34,000 places for the regions - 9000 more than previously announced.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.