Redan has enjoyed a near-perfect BFLW season this year, as the top-of-the-table sides now prepares for a grand final clash with Darley at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
It has been the dream start for first-year coach Mick Larkins, who led his side to 13 wins this season and held onto top spot throughout the entirety of the season.
Advertisement
The Lions are overflowing with talent, boasting the top-two leading vote getters in the best-and-fairest in Lori Stepnell and Larkins' daughter, Zoe.
"Coaching Zoe this year has been really good. We have changed her game a bit this year and she has adapted to that very quickly," Mick Larkins said.
"I have always been involved with Zoe's football since juniors at Gladstone. I have always been about and ready to have a kick of the footy with her."
Zoe has been a star for the Lions this year, booting 31 goals across the home-and-away season to earn a place in the team-of-the-year at half forward.
Win or lose, Saturday's grand final clash will be a special day for the Larkins family.
"Dad brings out the best in me as a player, but sometimes he can be a bit of a pain," Zoe joked.
"This season was a pretty big step up from juniors. I did a lot of work in the pre-season on my speed and strength and Dad told me to pull my finger out a bit so I had to do that. I definitely feel like I'm in my best form now."
Redan boasts a 4-1 record over Darley this year, including a recent 42-point qualifying final triumph.
Despite the positive head-to-head record, Larkins is not getting too ahead of himself.
"The girls are pretty well prepared and ready to go. Everyone is excited and a little bit nervous but we are all looking forward to it," Larkins said.
"We are up there but we are definitely not unbeatable so we have to go in with the right mindset to make sure we get the job done."
Darley stole four points off Redan in its round eight clash, with the Devils kicking the game-winning goal in the dying minutes.
The Devils were the only side to beat Redan this season, finishing second on the ladder with an 11-3 record.
The BFLW grand final is at 1.30pm at Mars Stadium on Saturday.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.