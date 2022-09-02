A program offering work experience and training to women who have experienced domestic violence is the first recipient of a new $50,000 grant from the Ballarat Foundation.
Raven Collective founder Natalie Illingworth said the Ballarat Foundation Innovation Grant would help set up the basis of a strong, ongoing program.
Advertisement
"Because we are still relatively new, this really allows us to establish our foundation and cement our policies and programs, which will allow us to help more and more women and have a bigger social impact by setting us up properly from the start," she said.
The Raven Collective's first 10-week program will begin in October with two women building their practical skills working in a distribution setting, packing and sending gift boxes while taking part in further training to build their work skills.
From next year the program will run four times a year during school terms.
Ultimately our goal, along with helping women become self-sufficient, is that we become financially self-sustainable so we don't have to rely on grants and donations- Natalie Illingworth
"Logistically this grant allows us to pay wages, bring more people in to the program, expand our stock and therefore our market," Ms Illingworth said.
"Ultimately our goal, along with helping women become self-sufficient, is that we become financially self-sustainable so we don't have to rely on grants and donations."
The Raven Collective sells gift boxes online - everything from celebration boxes and mum and baby boxes to indulgences, foodie packs and more.
Not only do sales help the Raven Collective program, they also help local producers.
"Sales support not only the women we put in the program but the products are all locally sourced so you are helping women access training and education but also supporting small business in Ballarat. We think that's a win-win," she said.
While primarily aimed at the corporate gifting sector, individuals can also buy from their website.
"We welcome individual purchases but what will keep us sustainable and moving forward is bigger clients who gift regularly," she said.
Those businesses such as builders, real estate agents and financial services locally have been quick to support the new business.
Women are referred to the program through WRISC Family Violence Support and need to meet a certain criteria to take part.
IN OTHER NEWS
"We don't want to take women currently in crisis - they need to be further down the track and established on their journey. We want women to succeed, we don't want to put further pressure on their lives by taking them too early when they are not ready," Ms Illingworth said.
Advertisement
Raven Collective was one of six local programs shortlisted for the grant.
"The Ballarat Foundation recognises that to make real change within our community, we need to continue to evolve our approach to supporting those working to make a difference and that's why the Ballarat Innovation Grant was developed to drive new solutions and support innovative programs," said Ballarat Foundation chief executive Andew Eales.
"The assessment panel had a very difficult job but found the Raven Collective application centred on resolving a gap in support for women who experience family violence and what that means for their longer term financial and housing stability. "
If you or someone you know is impacted by sexual assault, family or domestic violence, call 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or visit www.1800RESPECT.org.au. In an emergency, call 000.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.