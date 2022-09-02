In the early hours of September 1 last year a young woman caught a taxi home from a friend's house, texting her that she had to leave because the friend's husband had raped her.
The woman said in an impact statement submitted to the County Court for the assault she did not like to be called a victim but the events of that morning had affected every part of her life.
"'I really don't like myself to be called a victim because I am so much more than a person who has been impacted by this incident,'" Judge Nola Karapanagiotidis read.
"'But one thing is for sure: I am not the same person.'"
The accused, 24-year-old former Ballarat hospital orderly Sugesh Sapkota, was sentenced on Friday to a term of three years and six months' jail, with a non-parole period of two years, after pleading guilty to the rape.
Sapkota and the complainant had met for the first time the day before and shared a meal with Sapkota's wife in the evening at their home in Brown Hill.
The court heard the three had played drinking games into the evening and, when the complainant fell ill after smoking a cigarette, Sapkota's wife put her to bed.
Sapkota and his wife had consensual sex in another bedroom before he made his way to the room where the woman was sleeping.
The court heard at sometime between 1am and 3am the complainant woke to the feeling of someone in bed behind her.
She asked who the person was and told them to 'stop it' when they began to touch her.
The woman realised it was Sapkota when she reached up and felt his hair in the darkness.
"The victim felt helpless," the judge said.
"Her head was spinning and she felt like she couldn't do anything."
The woman then called a taxi to take her home.
"She messaged your wife that she had left because she felt unsafe and you'd raped her," the judge told the accused.
The next day Sapkota was arrested and told police he had no memory of the rape and he may have mistakenly thought the complainant was his wife.
Forensic investigation later found Sapkota's DNA on the inside of the woman's bra and a relevant mixed sperm sample from a swab taken from the complainant.
Judge Karapanagiotidis said the woman was ill and sleeping and Sapkota took advantage of her.
"I accept it may be described as opportunistic ... It did not involve any overt violence, of course it is accepted the act of rape is a violent one," the judge said.
"You did take advantage of someone vulnerable."
The court also heard a psychologist's report noted, while Sapkota was at low risk of sexual re-offending, the rape could be put in the context of the accused's sense of entitlement coupled with being extremely drunk.
"Your remorse is ... imperfect," the judge said.
"You've offered conditional apologies, such as, 'If I did this, I'm sorry.'"
Judge Karapanagiotidis said the sentence was lower than the standard sentence of 10 years jail for rape, and noted the report which said Sapkota likely will struggle in custody.
"This is a severe sanction for someone in your position ... [the psychologist] expects you to face some difficulty given your inexperience with anti-social and drug affected men," she said.
"I must take into account sentencing considerations of just punishment, general and specific deterrence, rehabilitation, denouncement and protection of the community.
"The community expects the court will unequivocally denounce this offending."
Sapkota was supported by his wife in court throughout the proceedings.
He will likely be deported to his home country upon release from prison.
Affected by this story? There is help available.
