A new community alliance is pushing to get the Ballarat train station up to modern standards, as changes to heritage permits are revealed.
Representatives from heritage advocates Save Our Station, the Ballarat Public Transport Users Association, and Grampians DisAbility Advocacy have come together to demand change as the Ballarat Station Alliance.
The heritage-listed Ballarat train station has benefited from millions of dollars of upgrades to its wider precinct - a new commuter car park and local bus interchange among the new additions - but the station building itself is falling into disrepair, many say.
It's also difficult to access for people using a wheelchair or mobility aid, or who have a pram - to get from one platform to the other, there's only a wooden bridge with stairs in the middle, otherwise people have to leave the station to use the Lydiard Street level crossing, despite the state government putting in $100,000 worth of accessibility treatments at the bus interchange.
The groups in the Ballarat Station Alliance have repeatedly said this is an unacceptable situation, though the state government has not announced any major problems to fix the problems.
With the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which includes para-athletics in Ballarat, fast approaching, some are worried time will run out and we will present an inaccessible station to the world.
The alliance was formed in response to news several heritage permits for works at the station and its wider precinct - returning heritage signalling to gantries and moving the regional bus interchange had their deadlines extended.
Heritage Victoria confirmed the changes, which had been sought by V/Line and VicTrack - one permit, to re-install the signalling equipment, had been extended to 2024 after it was due to expire in January, while another, to move the bus interchange, has been extended 12 months to November 2023 after "a delay in signal cable replacement work, which delayed the commencement date for the bus interchange project".
A third heritage permit, which called for an "options paper" for permanent options incorporating heritage-style swing gates at the Lydiard Street level crossing, expires in January 2023.
A Department of Transport spokesperson said the heritage signals are expected to be "reattached in the next 12 months" and are undergoing "appropriate heritage restoration practices".
"We are working with a heritage advisor to update the Ballarat Station Precinct Conservation Management Plan (CMP) in conjunction with Lydiard St level crossing works. This work is well underway and we will be engaging with the community in due course," they said in a statement.
"Maintenance works are also currently underway on the building facade, involving removing some pieces of timber in preparation for future rectification works.
"The Department of Transport and V/Line will continue to update the community on these projects as works progress."
The Station Alliance's Gerald Jenzen slammed the moves, saying the public was not informed about the changes.
"Uncoordinated and delayed heritage works are symptomatic of a larger malaise," he said.
"A clear picture of the role to be played by Ballarat Station in a fully integrated public transport system for Ballarat's train and bus services for the our long-term future is essential."
Making the station fully Disability Discrimination Act-compliant "is overdue for action", while it is a "sick joke" that the state government "fast-tracked" the now-stalled southside masterplan project.
"It is high time the public service began working for the public. Our local member is there to crack the whip for Ballarat," he said.
"We have contacted the local member for Wendouree, Juliana Addison, asking that she coordinates a meeting between the relevant government bodies and the alliance partners to ensure that improvements to Ballarat Station are done comprehensively and quickly."
PTUA Ballarat convenor Ben Lever said issues at the station "had been put off for too long".
"For years, the government said they would conduct a review of Ballarat's bus network once the station bus interchange was built - it was finished months ago, but still no word on a review," he said.
"The legislated deadline for making stations accessible has been looming for years, and Geelong and Bendigo Stations have seen accessible footbridges added, but again there's been no progress in Ballarat.
"The precinct master plans for the station have been deferred as well, partly because you can't know what the station will look like without knowing the transport functions it will need to serve in the coming decades - the only vague attempt at regional transport planning, the Regional Network Development Plan, was a very short-term document that seemed mainly to justify the investments in the Regional Rail Revival program, not something looking far into the future and guiding future investment.
"For all these things, we need coordinated, integrated, long-term plans to be developed - transparently and with the direct involvement of the community, and with timelines to hold governments accountable.
"The approaching Commonwealth Games, not to mention the need to cut our transport emissions in line with legislated targets, only make the need for this kind of planning more urgent."
