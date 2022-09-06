Ballarat's limited stock of orthopaedic surgeons has been boosted with the recruitment of a face that is familiar to some.
Dr Farraby Ling worked for Ballarat Health as an orthopaedic consultant for 18 months until June last year when he moved to Calgary, Canada, to complete specialist training in shoulder and elbow surgery.
But now he has returned to Ballarat with his family, including his wife who works as a GP, to practice across Ballarat Base Hospital, St John of God Hospital, Day Procedure and work two days a fortnight in Horsham.
Dr Ling's appointment helps build the region's orthopaedic workforce which is far below the level it should be.
According to the recently-released Grampians Health Clinical Services Plan, before Dr Ling's recruitment there were just 3.77 full-time equivalent orthopaedic surgeons in the Grampians region across the public and private health systems when the Medical Specialist Workforce Ration suggests there should be three times more at 11.33 full-time equivalent surgeons.
It means patients in Horsham will now have access to orthopaedic surgery such as hip, knee, ankle, elbow and shoulder procedures, closer to home without having to travel to Ballarat, in turn reducing the pressure on surgical beds at Ballarat Base Hospital.
According to the Grampians Health Plan, "a sustainable critical mass of orthopaedic surgeons at Horsham is likely to be between 2-3 FTE and 8-9 FTE in Ballarat, which could include outreach surgical services to support Ararat, Nhill and Maryborough".
Dr Ling said he was enjoying his new role and liked the idea of working in two different locations.
"My wife is a GP in Ballarat and our children will attend school there so we are committed to the region," Dr Ling said.
"I know of several surgeons who work in Ballarat and also work in another town like Stawell, Hamilton or Ararat each fortnight and they really enjoy it.
"I've always had an interest to work outside Ballarat a little bit and it just makes sense that if Ballarat is home, you tie in all the services instead of having independent practices here and there. I think it would be great to have everything under the same umbrella because from Horsham, if the patient has any issues they go to Ballarat before they go to Melbourne. So it's much easier to facilitate that care if I work at Ballarat too."
Grampian Health's Clinical Services Plan identified that around 40 per cent of people in the region who need orthopaedic surgery going to other hospitals for their operation, and demand for orthopaedic surgery is projected to increase 1 per cent per year each year until 2037 with most of the growth in hip and knee replacements.
Grampians Health chief operating officer hospitals Ben Kelly said Dr Ling's appointment was the first major opportunity to demonstrate Grampians Health's commitment to both maintaining and increasing important services to Horsham and other Grampians Health campuses.
"While it's the first step in many more, it's a good step and we look forward to Dr Ling providing a level of service to meet the needs of the community, whether that be surgical services or outpatient services," Mr Kelly said.
"And where there is a need to have a higher level of intervention, those patients can be seamlessly transferred to Ballarat to continue their care and ideally under the same orthopaedic surgeon - so it's a real value-add for the community."
Growing up in Malaysia, Dr Ling dreamed of becoming a doctor, completing his medical degree in Ireland and working in Singapore before moving to Australia in 2008. While working in Tasmania he began his orthopaedic training and completed it in Victoria, then working in Ballarat before moving to Canada to train further in shoulder and elbow surgery.
Grampians Health, through its Clinical Services Plan, will also look to further develop community-based diversion and substitution programs to help reduce admissions and introduce an osteoarthritis hip and knee screening clinic (OAHKS) and expand existing programs such as the Good Living with osteo-Arthritis (GLA:D) education and exercise program to help avoid/delay the need for surgery or reduce further deterioration while waiting for surgery.
