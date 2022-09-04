Some of Ballarat's most inquisitive young minds are thinking "crazy" to find solutions to local environmental issues.
More than 50 year six to nine students from eight local schools took part in the first 2022 Environmental Change Agents Conference at Earth Ed in Mount Clear in which they were challenged to come up with innovative ideas to solve environmental issues.
Working in teams, they created and refined their ideas before pitching them to a panel of local industry experts, and many will continue working back at their schools to bring their ideas to fruition.
Earth Ed coordinator Trish Dower said the student identified many different local environmental concerns ranging from single-use plastics to better using our water resources, right through to whether human kinetic energy could be stored in a battery to provide power.
To start the two-day conference, students heard from Professor Veena Sahajwalla, a leading expert in the field of the circular economy who is producing a new generation of green materials, products and resources made entirely or primarily from waste - including using recycled tyres in steel production, and turning textiles in to ceramic tiles.
Inspired by Professor Sahajwalla's success, the student teams set about coming up with their own innovative solutions.
"Part of our goal at Earth Ed is to help our students build their skills around being environmental change makers ... and they have come up with new, innovative, crazy ideas that they pitch to industry partners around the issues they have identified and actions they can take locally and realistically," Ms Dower said.
"The idea is they take their actions back to their schools and hopefully have some real impact."
Kieran Murrihy from Crazy Ideas College, who coordinated the event and the pitches to industry, said it was important for the current generation of students to be part of the solution to environmental concerns.
"It's one thing to care about issues. It is another to step up and be part of the solution," he said.
"We know that many young people care deeply about our environment and want to see meaningful action. Earth Ed's Conference provides an opportunity for them to lead the way by creating new and ingenious ways to care for the environment."
