Residents refer council to Heritage Victoria over possible breaches

More concern has been levelled at the City of Ballarat's new bicycle path along Steinfeld Street North, with revelations the works have involved partial destruction of the heritage-protected bluestone and redbrick channelling of Canadian and Specimen Vale creeks.
Traversing Ballarat Central and Bakery Hill, the 500-metre-long bicycle path - which runs directly adjacent to the Canadian Creek waterway - initially attracted controversy in July when it emerged council infrastructure officers had, without consulting council, preferenced the $616,200 project over the $35,400 state government-funded alternative, which conversely envisaged modifying the quiet roadway into a "safe cycling street".
Advertisement
Doubt was then cast on the long-term health of the more than 30 mature elm and oak trees which line the quiet roadway, with correspondence obtained under freedom of information laws revealing the pathway was being constructed in breach of the national standard for the protection of trees on development sites.
This was notwithstanding statements to the contrary by City of Ballarat chief executive Evan King, and despite the fact all of the trees in question were subject to heritage overlay with tree controls.
Since then, site workers have removed a section of the redbrick channelling and bluestone spoon drains at the junction of Specimen Vale and Canadian Creeks to make way for a two-metre-long bulky, concrete bridge as part of the new pathway.
Noting both creeks comprise part of the Creeks and Channels Heritage Precinct, which is listed as of being of state heritage significance, Ballarat Heritage Watch president Stuart Kelly said the partial destruction of this section of the historic channel defied common sense.
"Ballarat is famous for its heritage, but little by little, its history is being eroded," he said. "You can understand a private developer wanting to maximise their profit on a private development, but for council itself to be carrying out works that gradually destroy heritage-protected areas is just inconceivable."
According to the precinct's statement of significance, the first major works on the city's network of bluestone, redbrick and concrete lined channels coincided with the dawn of the Gold Rush, with the engineering feat completed no later than the early 20th century.
"The extensive network of channels and associated structures is a cultural landscape within itself and as such is unique in the state of Victoria," it says.
"The transformation from the 1860s to the 1930s of many natural waterways into the present network of channels ... was a direct result of gold mining activities, which formed the basis of the establishment and development of Ballarat from the early 1850s."
The heritage overlay (HO172) covering the precinct accordingly exists to conserve the built form of the channels and, to this end, to protect against development that is inconsonant with the structure and visual appearance of the channels.
This week, City of Ballarat director infrastructure and environment Bridget Wetherall initially said the City of Ballarat was aware of the site's heritage significance, and that appropriate heritage checks and planning exemptions were in place.
When pressed to release the relevant heritage advice or report, Ms Wetherall clarified that no planning permit had been obtained on the footing one wasn't required under the city's planning scheme.
To that end, Ms Wetherall cited cl 62.02, which states works carried out on "behalf of a municipality" and which cost less than $1 million are exempt from planning requirements.
"On the basis of the permit exemption, the City of Ballarat's Statutory Planning department has not undertaken any heritage assessment of the works and no heritage report has been prepared," she said.
Concerned, nonetheless, that council may have fallen foul of its obligations under the heritage overlay, well-known historian Clare Gervasoni, of Federation University, has referred the matter to Heritage Victoria's compliance team.
Advertisement
"As usual, busy residents are expected to be the gatekeeper of these types of works," she said, describing the historic junction of the two waterways as a "masterpiece of engineering".
"No doubt some bridge engineering [for the new bicycle path] was required, but is this the preferred outcome for an asset listed in a heritage overlay, that meets many - if not all - the sections in the historical themes documents? The channel ticks most of the boxes in terms of state heritage themes and, in a city now boasting to be a centre for rare arts and forgotten trades, the site deserved better.
"It is too late when the damage is done, and I doubt there would be a tradie who could adequately reinstate such works today."
It was a sentiment shared by Emeritus Professor John Smyth, a fourth-generation Ballarat resident, who likened the damage to both the trees and channels as an "egregious act of vandalism".
"This is a truly outrageous instance, even worse than the case of Victory House," he said.
"To turn back the words allegedly uttered by a councillor in respect of this masthead: who is it that is 'possibly corrupt, stupid and incompetent' in this case?."
Advertisement
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.