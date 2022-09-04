Michelle Smith's article highlighting the Courage to Care Program (The Courier, September 2) and the consequences of prejudice, racism, and discrimination, in my view, deserves commendation.
The outcome of this program takes our young people from bystanders to upstanders, from people witnessing bullying situations to the elimination of this behaviour.
I felt compelled to respond to Michelle Smith's beautiful capture of Henry Ekert AM's visit to Ballarat High School and his amazing gift of life to so many of our children.
I write from my heart as he saved our first child after three episodes of Acute Lymphatic Leukaemia and solid tumour spanning across his first 12 years of life.
Through adversity, Henry was able to convert his own pain and suffering of war-time experience in Poland into riches, of optimistic life, for our children's future.
His ability as a professor, to help save the lives of thousands of young children suffering from childhood cancers, has been recognised - not only in his award of AM but also the many families now seeing their children enter adult life.
Henry continues to share his story and lessons with our future generations through the Courage to Care program.
This ability to speak from first-hand experience of racism, segregation and horrific war-time treatment with positivity and focus on a better future, is an approach we can all learn from.
It's wonderful to see our local journalists reporting on such very important work partnered by our local schools.
Thank you to Michelle Smith and Ballarat High School for ensuring the work of Courage to Care is shared.
Samantha McIntosh, Ballarat.
