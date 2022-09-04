The Courier
Letter to the editor: Courage to Care Program a powerful contribution

By The Courier
September 4 2022 - 5:30am
Joseph Caris, Akaysha Dodds, Henry Ekert, Kherington Aykens, Jeremy Marbella. Picture by Adam Trafford.

Michelle Smith's article highlighting the Courage to Care Program (The Courier, September 2) and the consequences of prejudice, racism, and discrimination, in my view, deserves commendation.

