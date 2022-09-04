Where did it go? Council unable to fully account for $900K from car park grant

Described as "scandalous" by some, the story of the council car park built on private land has fallen under renewed scrutiny, with council unable to account for $900,000 in funds from the same grant which paid for the project.
The 300-space Creswick Road car park was constructed three years ago to compensate CBD workers and residents for the loss of parking occasioned by the new GovHub building, with council leasing the site on a short-term basis at $200,000 per annum since 2018.
At the time, council failed to release the project for public tender and, by the project's end, had blown the initial $180,000 budget by $670,000.
According to the City of Ballarat, only $250,000 remains of the original $2 million state government grant that council had used to fund the car park, meaning council has spent $900,000 of the grant elsewhere.
Precisely where and how that $900,000 was spent, however, remains a mystery, with City of Ballarat director of development and growth Natalie Robertson unable to shed any particular light on the matter.
The same grant was meant to fund a further 700 new paid car spaces across the CBD.
"A portion of [the $900,000 was] spent on car parking works at Doveton Crescent," she said in a statement on Friday.
"The City of Ballarat are (sic) working with Regional Development Victoria on allocation of the [remaining $250,000] of the grant."
Ms Robertson was, nevertheless, able to confirm that the terms of the original grant required council to identify an alternative 300-space car park if and when the Creswick Road car park ceased to be used as a car park.
This isn't an unlikely scenario, given both the short-term nature of council's lease over the site, which expires in December, and the recent planning application lodged by Officeworks.
Ms Robertson also said the costs of making good the loss of the 300-space car park would fall on taxpayers, not council, with funds to be drawn from the state government's Regional Car Parks Fund.
That fund, however, was intended for an entirely separate state government car park project, which is focused on delivering 1000 new free CBD car spaces across Ballarat.
Ballarat Residents and Ratepayers Association president Bruce Crawford said the Creswick Road car park saga and its possible implications as a whole reflected poorly on council.
"This is more council mismanagement; it's mismanagement of our money and our projects," he said, adding that it was also emblematic of the lack of serious community consultation City of Ballarat engages in.
Since October 2021, the site has served as the city's main COVID-19 testing centre, with Grampians Health paying the City of Ballarat $13,500 in total to use the site as of August 2022.
