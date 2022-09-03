The City of Ballarat will continue to "work with" the state government and push for funding for the second stage of the Link Road, despite a roundabout being planned at Ballarat-Carngham Road.
Announced this week, the roundabout is part of the $60 million Keeping Ballarat Moving state election promise.
However, council has been pushing for funding for the next stage of the Ballarat Link Road project, which would duplicate Dyson Drive from Remembrance Drive to Carngham Road as traffic increases.
The project, estimated to cost $60 million just for the Dyson Drive section, would eventually link the Western Freeway to the Midland Highway.
Initially pitched as expanding a truck route, the need for a north-south arterial in the area has become more pressing as housing developments accelerate.
No government has committed funding to the Link Road project yet, and Dyson Drive is still classified as a council road at this time, meaning it is not eligible for all funding streams yet.
This hasn't stopped council continuing to list the project as a priority for almost a decade worth of state and federal budgets and election campaigns.
Residents in the area said they were concerned if the Link Road was funded after the roundabout was built, it would mean doubling up construction - the roundabout design, released this week, only has three exits.
Council's infrastructure and environment director, Bridget Wetherall, declined to comment on having to rebuild the roundabout.
"The City of Ballarat will continue to work with Regional Roads Victoria on the future designs for Link Road stage two proposal," she said in a statement.
Residents and Courier readers were also concerned the ongoing works would lead to drivers taking unofficial detours to avoid the roadworks, using unsealed and narrow roads nearby.
"During the works, Regional Roads Victoria may be required to detour traffic, if this occurs Regional Roads Victoria will manage the impact to surrounding roads," Ms Wetherall said.
Pre-construction work will begin at Dyson Drive on Monday, while four other Keeping Ballarat Moving traffic light installation projects are all mid-construction across Delacombe and Sebastopol - drivers should be aware barriers have moved near the Docwra Street works.
