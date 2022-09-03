The Courier

Ballarat Link Road: Questions over Dyson Drive roundabout design

AF
By Alex Ford
September 3 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Ballarat-Carngham Road and Dyson Drive intersection on a Thursday afternoon. Picture by Kate Healy

The City of Ballarat will continue to "work with" the state government and push for funding for the second stage of the Link Road, despite a roundabout being planned at Ballarat-Carngham Road.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.