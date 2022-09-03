The Courier

How Ballarat could benefit from migration cap boost

By Aap
September 3 2022 - 12:00am
Regional Capitals Australia welcomed the announcement and said it was a welcome step for businesses currently struggling with crippling labour shortages.Picture by Adam Spencer.

Regional cities could be one of the winners from the jobs and skills summit with a decision to lift the permanent skilled migration cap to 195,000 places to help fill pressing labour shortages.

