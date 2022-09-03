Regional cities could be one of the winners from the jobs and skills summit with a decision to lift the permanent skilled migration cap to 195,000 places to help fill pressing labour shortages.
The permanent skilled migration cap is currently 160,000 and will be boosted by 35,000 places in 2022/23.
Lifting the annual cap to plug skills gaps amid severe staff shortages in multiple sectors has been a key point of discussion in the lead-up to the summit.
Home Affairs Minister Clare O'Neil said the change could mean thousands more nurses and engineers settling in the country.
"There is nothing in this room with universal support but an area where almost everyone agrees is that we need to lift the permanent migration numbers for this year," she said.
Regional Capitals Australia also welcomed the announcement and said it was a welcome step for businesses currently struggling with crippling labour shortages.
RCA Chair and Mayor of Ballarat Daniel Moloney said it was evidence the government was listening to the collective voices of regional Australia.
"With nearly 87,000 job vacancies recorded in July across regional Australia we know that this isn't a quick fix, and we will continue to work with the government on broader initiatives to meet the skills needs of our regions," Cr Moloney said.
