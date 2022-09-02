Blackwood locals fear areas of fallen timber from the 2021 storms will be logged, making it easier to be mined for gold.
But the consultant behind separate applications from miners in Blackwood and Haddon said there are many layers of approval and planning to clear before any digging.
Currawong Resources has applied for an exploratory licence for a section of the Wombat State Forest two kilometres long, stretching from bushland west of Blackwood's Garden of St Erth to as far away as Barrys Reef.
"It's already an old gold mining area and we have concerns that any breaking of large amounts of ground will release mercury and arsenic, which used to be used to separate the gold," David Stephens from Wombat ForestCare said.
"It's a real issue for water quality.
"We'll be actively opposing every mining and exploratory application within the Wombat forest."
The area is due to become what has been named the "Wombat-Lerderderg National Park" in State Government documents - but the timeline and exact boundaries remain unclear.
When it becomes a national park, no more new mining agreements can be signed, but existing ones will be allowed to continue for the duration of their licence.
Locals believe the looming national park - and high gold prices - have led to a land grab.
"The state government says it's waiting for the area to be surveyed, to determine what will be a regional park and what will be a national park," Mr Stephens said.
"There's a lot of pressure from industry-backed user groups.
"Theoretically a gold mine could be set up right now in Blackwood - and if that area is declared a national park, it can continue."
Mr Stephens was also concerned about the effects on Blackwood's mineral springs and water quality in the Lerderderg River.
It flows into the Werribee River at Bacchus Marsh and later Exford Weir (Melton Reservoir) which supplies the Werribee Irrigation District.
"These companies seem to be hitting the most vulnerable and sensitive places first." Mr Stephens said.
"The entire Lerderderg River is listed as a heritage river by Parks Victoria for a variety of reasons."
The application comes after protests in the Wombat State Forest in 2020 and 2021 when Currawong Resources began exploratory drilling under the Blackwood area in a neighbouring exploration licence area.
An application from Loddon Gold has also been lodged for a slab about six kilometres long, south west of Ballarat.
The Stawell based company is a subsidiary of Navarre Minerals Limited and is seeking a five year exploration licence immediately south of the Haddon township that would include Nintingbool, but would stop about one kilometre north of the Glenelg HIghway.
Former Golden Plains Mayor Bill McArthur said he was concerned the rights of locals would be trampled on.
"When it comes to these mining-related applications, it appears the miners have far superior rights than the land owners," the Haddon man said.
"The miners have the upper hand and it's very hard to get some of these applications refused.
"We know this area was heavily mined in the past and people would probably be staggered to find where some of these claims sit now."
Mr McArthur said he felt the area covered by the Haddon application failed to take into account huge population growth in the area.
"My immediate concern is the impact it will have on the community and what impact it will have on local residents," he said.
"There is also a large aquifer under the area which could be affected, although the water is reasonably salty."
A tenement manager working for both Currawong Resources and Loddon Gold said no one could enter a private property without landowners' consent - and even crown land needed to get past Native Title laws first.
"Remember, this is only an application," Belinda Ingram from Australian Mining and Exploration Title Services said.
"Exploration licences only allow the licence holder to explore for minerals, which is generally low impact.
"Exploration does not permit mining, nor does it guarantee that mining will ever be approved."
She said explorers in Victoria could not access or carry out any work on the land covered by an exploration licence unless a written agreement or informed verbal consent has been obtained from the land owner or occupier.
"Exploration licences have strict conditions and requirements," Ms Ingram said.
"Specific conditions in exploration licences protect the community and environment, such as the requirements to rehabilitate all exploration sites and to engage with the community before any activity.
"There are obligations to do things in a responsible manner.
"That's a high priority for Loddon Gold and Currawong."
Ms Ingram said it had taken several months for the Haddon application to get to advertising stage, after Loddon was chosen as the preferred applicant from two parties.
People wanting to have their say on the applications have until September 20 to lodge comments via the Earth Resources Regulation agency.
More than $149 million was spent on gold exploration across Victoria in 2020-21 - up from just $16 million in 2015-16.
A kilogram of gold bullion current sells for AUD$81,977 or AUD$2549 an ounce.
If Bakery Hill's Welcome Nugget was sold today, the 68kg rock would fetch more than $5.6 million dollars.
It sold for just over 10,000 pounds after it was discovered in 1858.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
