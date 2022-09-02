Gun, machete pulled in 'serious' Golden Point assault, police call for witnesses

Police allege a gun was pulled and a man was hit with a machete in a horrifying assault in Golden Point in March.
According to the official Victoria Police Ballarat Eyewatch Facebook page, the "serious" incident occurred on Stocks Street, Golden Point about 9pm on March 15.
The page states investigators were told a man was involved in a verbal altercation, before being approached and hit with a machete.
Another male was observed pointing a firearm towards the victim before fleeing in vehicle.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Meanwhile, Ballarat police are also searching for a man who was involved in a theft in Wendouree last month.
The male "jemmied" open the front door of a business and spraypainted security cameras to disguise his identity on August 16 about 11pm.
Anyone with information is urged to phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit an online confidential report at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
