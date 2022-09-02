The Courier

Ballarat police seek witnesses after Golden Point assault

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated September 2 2022 - 6:04am, first published 6:00am
Gun, machete pulled in 'serious' Golden Point assault, police call for witnesses

Police allege a gun was pulled and a man was hit with a machete in a horrifying assault in Golden Point in March.

AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

