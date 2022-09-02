Ballarat footy fans are being warned not to drink and drive as local leagues prepare for their grand finals.
"We'll have a visible police presence near football games and also in central Ballarat afterwards," Ballarat Senior Sergeant Jason Cannan said.
"Police will also actively target drink-drivers and we'll also be patrolling the streets.
"The other issue we often have at this time of year is people getting together to watch AFL finals.
"They often gather in homes or head to licensed premises and have a few drinks, so be careful.
"Plan ahead so no one is drink-driving."
Police have released statistics showing one in five drink drivers detected in Victoria is aged 25 or under.
That is despite the requirement that L- and P-platers have no alcohol in their system while behind the wheel.
Miscalculation of alcohol consumption has been identified as one of the most reasons given to police by young drivers hitting the booze.
Police are also reminding young drivers that the penalties for drink driving are significant.
Drivers aged under 26 or subject to zero blood alcohol content conditions receive an on-the-spot $555 fine and six-month licence disqualification for a first offence, while novice drivers receive an on-the-spot fine of $462 and a three-month licence disqualification.
More serious drink driving offences can result in further penalties including vehicle impoundment, licence cancellation or extensive disqualification, hefty fines, and even jail time.
The warning comes as 166 lives have been lost on Victorian roads this year, well above the 144 lost at the same time last year.
Police will continue its road safety focus over the coming weeks, with drink and drug driving to be targeted in the lead up to Operation Scoreboard over the AFL Grand Final long weekend in September.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
