The Courier

Ballarat and Moorabool police blitz on drink-driving are footy finals continue

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
September 2 2022 - 7:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Officer Jack Hughes directs cars into a breath testing station during a Ballarat crackdown on drink-driving. Picture by Adam Trafford

Ballarat footy fans are being warned not to drink and drive as local leagues prepare for their grand finals.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.