Ballarat's weekend in sport mega gallery | September 3-4

Another huge weekend of sport is upon us and our photographers have been out and about capturing all of the action and fun around the grounds.
The CHFL/CHNL preliminary finals got underway, with Gordon taking on Dunnstown at Buninyong.
Advertisement
The BFLW junior and senior grand finals were also played in Ballarat - keep an eye out at thecourier.com.au for a separate gallery of all the action from Mars Stadium.
Our photographers also covered the BDSA Division 1 open semifinal between Warrnambool and Bacchus Marsh at Morshead Park.
Have a flick through the gallery above to see who you can spot in the action this week.
Now just one tap with our new app. Digital subscribers now have the convenience of faster news, right at your fingertips with The Courier. See how to download it below:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.