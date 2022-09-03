The Moorabool Shire Council is seeing fewer cats in its pound, a year after a curfew was introduced to protect wildlife.
The neighbouring Hepburn Shire is now looking at a similar plan, while a Ballarat curfew has been in place for 13 years and a Pyrenees Shire night ban only applies to its main towns.
Advertisement
"Since the introduction of the cat curfew, Moorabool's seen a reduction in the number of impounded cats, but there are a number of factors that can influence this and it's too soon to tell what impact the curfew has had," Moorabool Shire chief executive Derek Madden said.
"The biggest concern we see is that of all the cats we impounded last financial year, less than 10 per cent were able to returned to their owners.
"The cats were not microchipped or registered so we could not contact them."
He said the council also dealt with a large number of feral cats, which had to be euthanised because they could not be domesticated.
"Of all the cats we impounded over the past year, more than 60 per cent were able to be rehomed via our pound, other refuge groups or through our excellent association with local vets," Mr Madden said.
"As always we seek the support of all cat owners to microchip and register their cats, keep cats in at night and to get them desexed to reduce the number of unwanted kittens being born."
The Moorabool curfew kicks in between 6pm and 7am each night and owners must keep their cats either in a home, garage, shed or in a specially designed cat enclosure.
Hepburn Council has included a proposed cat curfew in its draft domestic animals management strategy.
The council said any curfew would probably kick in from 2024 - and 90 per cent of respondents had been supportive of it.
The Pyrenees Shire introduced a cat curfew three years ago, and while it doesn't have its own animal pound or impoundment figures, anecdotal evidence suggests it has made a difference.
"The curfew has worked with fewer cats roaming when they shouldn't be," chief executive Jim Nolan said.
"Being a small council, we have a service agreement with the City of Ballarat to use their pound if animals are caught and can't immediately be reunited with owners."
He said the shire was reviewing its Domestic Animal Management Plan for 2022-26 and a report would be published soon.
The curfew currently applies only to suburban areas such as Beaufort and Snake Valley.
The entire Ballarat council area became subject to a cat curfew in 2009 - and while staff believe it has worked for the city's 8000 registered cats, the figures are not reflected at the animal shelter.
Advertisement
"Through education and commitment in the community, it seems that there is understanding and support in the way people are now viewing the need for a curfew," Development and Growth director Natalie Robertson said.
"During kitten season - from September to December - the number of cats at Ballarat's animal shelter can double and they can get up to three litters a day."
She said after cats had spent eight days in the shelter, staff put them up for adoption - or gave them to foster homes if appropriate.
In 2021-22, the Ballarat shelter saw 367 cats adopted, 135 reclaimed by their owners and 146 sent to rescue centres.
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.