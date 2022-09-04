The Courier
Council

'A war-zone': looming airport expansion sparks community concern

By Maeve McGregor
September 4 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alfredton resident Ian Lovel says council has failed to consult the community on the airport expansion. Picture by Luke Hemer

The City of Ballarat has been accused of prioritising its commercial interests above those who reside in suburbs near the council-owned Ballarat Airport, who fear the consequences of the airport's looming expansion.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.