'A war-zone': looming airport expansion sparks community concern

The City of Ballarat has been accused of prioritising its commercial interests above those who reside in suburbs near the council-owned Ballarat Airport, who fear the consequences of the airport's looming expansion.
"To me, it's just a no-brainer," said Alfredton resident Ian Lovel, who lives close to Dyson Drive in the direct flight path of the airport.
"Council shouldn't be expanding the airport to try to attract bigger or heavier aircraft when its most significant residential growth zone is right next door.
"The noise will be horrendous - it's already like a war-zone with the light flight school planes regularly flying low overhead.
"In the end, I'm just after simple community respect, which seems to have been shelved for the purposes of the council getting money for their project."
The criticism follows council's recent decision to award a $5.4 million tender to Fulton Hogan Industries for the extension of the airport's major north-south runway, which councillors invariably described as a "fantastic" result for the city.
Unaware of the airport's proximity to his home when he moved to the area 10 years ago, much less council's bold $32 million plans to expand the airport site, Mr Lovel said he'd spent at least the past five years lobbying council against the project.
"At minimum, council should have consulted the community and they haven't," he said.
"As [councillors] know very well, I've been informing them of their mistreatment of residents in this area for the past five to seven years - we were never consulted on the runway extension."
To that extent, Mr Lovel said that council had failed to engage in any meaningful community consultation on the project, with engagement limited to email exchanges or ordinary council meetings.
It's a view backed by council's Ballarat Airport Master Plan 2013-2033, which makes clear the extent of public consultation on the airport's future was confined to council's airport advisory committee, relevant council officers and certain stakeholders.
When asked, City of Ballarat director of development and growth Natalie Robertson said the residents of Mitchell Park, Alfredton, Lucas and Miners Rest could have aired their concerns at various council meetings over the years.
"Consultation on this project has been ongoing since 2013," she said.
"It has gone to council through the various stages of approving the funding."
But Mr Lovel said this form of engagement was a weak substitute for proper community consultation.
"None of this is fair for residents who pay their rates; it's clearly not appropriate to have more aircraft flying low over residential areas - nobody wants to live in a direct flight path or with that horrendous noise."
The City of Ballarat said the Civil Aviation Safety Authority regulations on noise disruptions had been considered as part of council's planning for the airport expansion.
