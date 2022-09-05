More options for document signing could be coming to Ballarat as new Justices of the Peace are trained.
Ballarat volunteers have slowly been rebuilding their volunteer base after a strong recruitment drive earlier this year.
Royal Victorian Association of Honorary Justices, Ballarat branch chair Harry Gibcus said the new recruits have already taken the pressure off other volunteers.
"Some of the JPs are getting on in age a bit," Mr Gibcus said.
Volunteers are now able to spread the workload out, with some of the older volunteers now able to attend one session a month.
JP volunteers have the power to witness a range of legal documents, including statutory declarations and affidavits and to certify true copies of documents.
Mr Gibcus said the volunteers are also looking to add more sessions now that there are more people around to help.
"It is a free service in the community," he said.
"At the moment COVID-19 has not settled yet, so we would rather see people come here than tie up a chemist or a doctor."
Currently the desk at the Ballarat police station is open Monday to Thursday from 11.30am - 2.30pm and then 4.30pm to 6.00pm.
It is also open on Fridays between 11.30am and 6pm.
The recruitment process takes over a year to complete and it has been a number of years since it has taken place in Ballarat.
Over the month of July, 46 recruits completed their oath at the Ballarat court and now the new volunteers are completing their first shifts at the document signing desk alongside well practised volunteers.
New volunteer Sherene Mounier said she was feeling a little nervous for her first shift.
"It is a bit different and it has been a long training period that was quite intense," she said.
Working in local government Ms Mounier is used to being on the other side of the equation, giving out documents that need to be signed.
Now she has a thorough understanding of the whole process.
Ms Mounier said she was looking forward to giving back to the community in her new volunteer role.
Richard Carter has been helping people in his community with document signing. "People have just approached me in the community once they found out I was a JP," Mr Carter said.
