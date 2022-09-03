Ballarat commuters are reporting bad behavior on public transport to make the service safer.
Police have made an arrest following a number of reports where a 20-year-old man performed "explicit sexual or incident acts" on trains.
On July 23 a 22-year-old women was traveling from Ballarat to Melbourne when she used the police's new text messaging service to report the unwanted behavior.
There have been a number of other incidents reported on different lines across the state.
The 20-year-old man appeared in the Moorabbin Magistrates' Court on Friday and has since been charged with five counts of sexual activity directed at a person.
Transit Crime Investigation Unit Detective Senior Sergeant Rob Milliken said in a statement it was important to report this behavior.
He said these acts were "completely unacceptable" and "every piece of information" can make public transport safer.
Anyone experiencing this behavior can text 'STOPIT' to 0499 455 455 and fill out a form which is sent directly to a specialist team of transit police.
The service is not monitored live and should not be used if an urgent response is required.
For further information go to https://www.police.vic.gov.au/stopit.
