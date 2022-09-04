A prime piece of residential property in Redan, formerly home to the Atlantic Hotel, will be up for sale later this month via auction.
The site located on 630 Skipton Street, Redan was announced for sale last week and has already piqued the interest of investors and hospitality groups, according to Colliers Ballarat senior executive sales and leasing Charles Kennedy.
Mr Kennedy said the response from interested parties had been "exceptional so far".
"We're quite excited and encouraged by the response," he said.
The site, which boasts a floor area of 2216 square metres, features two street frontages which has an exposure to more than 24,000 vehicles per day, a commercial kitchen as well as indoor and outdoor seating areas.
While the site was once the Atlantic Hotel and the streetscape was very much dominated by pubs, Mr Kennedy said the area is seeing a transformation to more service based shops.
"The market has dramatically changed from the pub scene over the last seven years. So it's been interesting to witness that transformation.
"I don't see it going back to being just a pub any longer."
Mr Kennedy said the simplest solution for potential buyers was to convert the site back into a hospitality venue.
However, he also suggested the site could also be advantageous as a medical or childcare centre.
"It's a great opportunity for a high visibility corner and it's quite in demand," he said.
The property is predicted to sell for over $1 million and just under $2 million.
Part of site is also leased to pathology group, 4Cyte, who use the area as a COVID-19 testing clinic.
The pathology business has a lease until February 2023 and has a return of $56,188 per annum.
The property is zoned as general residential one which means storefronts such as pubs, medical centres and petrol stations are allowed.
However, certain commercial uses including the creation of an office complex are not permitted without council consent. Mr Kennedy said residential development including the building of townhouses was still a viable option.
"You could build townhouses and do infill residential development that would attract certain developers to the site, particularly given its location and the area's strong transportation linkages," Mr Kennedy said.
Mr Kennedy said the owners were interested in selling after no longer having use for the site.
"We're quite optimistic about the interest in the property, whether it be as a pub, or more likely in redevelopment."
The property will be auctioned on September 23 at 12pm.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
