The Courier
Home/Video
Updated

Melton books grand final ticket | Ballarat Football Netball League semi-final wrap

Matt Currill
By Matt Currill
Updated September 4 2022 - 2:26am, first published 12:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melton celebrates after the final siren. Picture by Matt Currill.

Three years in the making, one win from realisation; Melton stands on the edge of history having booked its ticket for a second grand final appearance in three seasons.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Currill

Matt Currill

Sports reporter with The Courier

Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.