Artists from Ballarat will be travelling to Bendigo next weekend to build connections with artists from across the state.
Conflux Bendigo will take place on September 9 and 10.
Advertisement
The program is organised by the Emporium Creative Hub a part of the state government's Creative Victoria who run programs to support creative communities.
The point of the conference is for artists across platforms to come together, learn and discuss new ways they can collaborate.
IN THE NEWS:
Ballarat artists like Mick Trembath, Geoffrey Williams, Amaara Raheem and Jay Rankine will be involved.
Emporium Creative Hub manager David Hughes said the event was thought up last year as a way to bring artists together in person once restrictions allowed them to meet again.
"We know it is really valuable to bring people together into spaces to connect," Mr Hughes said.
You can not really dictate what is going to happen when these people meet.- David Hughes
"About halfway through the pandemic, we were thinking all this online stuff is great but once we get through COVID we need something where people can come together in person.
"It is going to be massive and we will have people from across the state ... being part of conversations around creativity."
The event will include installations, activations, workshops and discussions.
READ MORE: Little Women gets musical makeover
Mr Hughes said it is interesting to watch different artistic disciplines come together and discover new ways they can collaborate.
"It is such an interesting space to watch people play in because you can not really dictate what is going to happen that comes from when these people meet," he said.
"Their ideas just flourish."
Have you tried The Courier's app? It can be downloaded here.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.