Despite data finding house prices regionally were decreasing at the fastest rate since 2011, real estate agents have said the figure is "nothing to worry about".
Ballarat Buxton Real Estate director Peter Burley said, while data from both PropTrack and CoreLogic reported house prices in regional Victoria had declined by 0.34 per cent and 1.3 per cent in the last month respectively, this was "minimal".
"I think we're really fortunate here in Ballarat that our prices are still holding. So the difference in the market now with the rising interest rates, what we're finding is, there's more choice in the market for purchases," Mr Burley said.
"As there begins to be more choice in the market, the difference in Ballarat generally when the market tightens a bit, prices actually generally hold but days on market gets pushed out a bit, because there's more choice."
Similarly, Ballarat Real Estate sales consultant Dominic Morrison said this drop was not a "big dent".
"I had a property last weekend where 61 groups of buyers attended and the property ended up going for about 10 per cent above the price range," Mr Morrison said.
"We're just not seeing it in the regions yet and we've got offices in Bendigo, Ballarat, Maryborough, and Ararat; we're actually having record months."
As to whether the new findings was good news for buyers, Mr Burley said it was not so clearcut.
"They have a bit more time and a bit more choice but Ballarat is still a really strong market and we're still seeing enormous investment from out of town buyers particularly from Melbourne" he said.
However, Mr Burley said all was not lost for those looking to sell.
"There's still a lot of people looking to regional areas with the rise in interest rates as it becomes harder and harder to buy in metro areas," he said.
"Regional areas like Ballarat, Geelong and Bendigo are still on the radar for a lot of purchases, just purely because we still are so affordable."
Mr Morrison said he had seen a similar pattern in Ballarat's property market.
"They (buyers) may have a little less competition than they had previously so it's certainly helpful to buyers, but we're still getting pretty good competition. So it's a pretty good market for everyone at the moment," he said.
Mr Burley said for those eager to sell now, coming into Spring, was the perfect time to do so.
"From a seller's perspective, if you've been sitting on the fence, now's actually the right time to list for sale because, for example, if you're on the market for four to six weeks and you have a 60 days settlement you're going to sneak in just before Christmas," he said.
Malvika has a strong interest in covering stories on welfare, cost of living pressures and the arts. She works on the unceded lands of the Wadawurrung people and pays her respect to elders past, present and emerging.
