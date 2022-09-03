Gordon is through to its first Central Highlands Football League grand final in seven years after the Eagles enjoyed a 27-point preliminary final triumph over Dunnstown at Buninyong on Saturday.
The Eagles have the chance to clinch their first CHFL premiership since 1988 as they await the winner of Hepburn and Springbank's clash at Learmonth.
Saturday's win was a special moment for Gordon co-coach Adam Toohey.
"Just talking about a grand final puts shivers down my spine," Toohey said.
"It is an unreal feeling. We have been so close so many times but this group has stuck together through thick and thin for so long, to finally reap the rewards is pretty special."
Surprisingly, the Eagles cruised to their victory without Toohey troubling the scorers, an ode to Gordon's dynamic and damaging forward line.
"Our forward line does not rely on one person, every one is capable of having their moments," Toohey said.
"I was the leading goal kicker for the season but didn't kick a goal and we still comfortably won. That is what a good team does."
Gordon was in control throughout most of the contest, boasting a 29-point half-time lead after threatening to break the game wide open when it stretched its advantage to 35 points midway through the second term.
The door was left slightly open for the Towners in the second half as they trimmed the lead to to 25 points at the last change, but it was the Eagles who had all the answers in the end.
"Dunnstown never dropped their heads. They just kept on coming back at us," Toohey said.
"I felt like we were good across the board but we just missed some opportunities to kick away at times."
Toohey was full of praise for Harry Biggs, who changed the game with his match-up on Travis Parsons.
"Biggsy did a stellar job on Parsons, who I think is Dunnstown's best forward, and forced him to the wing because he couldn't get a kick," he said.
"For a guy who has played maybe 15 senior games to do that to their best forward is just sensational."
Dunnstown coach Glenn Wilkins focused on the bigger picture after Saturday's loss.
"Looking back on the whole year I'm really proud of how far the boys have come," he said.
"They should be really proud of what they've achieved this season."
The Towners had their chances, but ultimately the Eagles proved too classy.
"We just coughed the ball up too much and you can't do that against Gordon," Wilkins said.
"We controlled periods of the game but we were always sort of an arm's length away."
Luke Gunnell was a dominant force in the ruck for Gordon.
He clearly had the better of Dunnstown's Will Henderson - hardly conceding a ruck duel all day.
Ben Schiltz and Billy Griffiths each had the ball on a string, setting the tone right from the outset - Schiltz being a running springboard into attack and Griffiths an important link man through the midfield and in attack as the Eagles had too much leg speed and poise for Dunnstown.
Matt Bulluss was a tireless contributor for the Towners and was one player Gordon did allow to get off the hook.
