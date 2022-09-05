A number of Ballarat men had make-overs from The Barbering Biker this weekend in an effort to promote community health.
Chris Keeble travels across Australia on her bike, named Calamity Jane and Billy the Kid, giving people haircuts and creating an excuse for a fun community event.
"I like to travel around, do good deeds and highlight the town," Ms Keeble said.
"Some of the crazy stories that the locals have, you can not write those stories, the Bush Telegraph I call it."
After the performance world shut down in 2020 and Ms Keeble was looking for a job, she picked up the clippers again.
Now she has merged her skills with her love for riding and adventuring.
"I just love bringing people together and having a laugh," Ms Keeble said.
"I do not take things too seriously except haircutting of course."
Sometimes Ms Keeble is invited to a town or other times she wants to visit somewhere and lets the town know she is coming.
Her next stops she thinks will be Dayesford, but she will see where the road takes her.
