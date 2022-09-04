The Courier

Ballarat East man hides from police in a bin for 45 minutes

AS
By Adam Spencer
Updated September 4 2022 - 4:13am, first published 12:30am
Police find suspect hiding in a bin in Alfredton

A man's idea to try and hide from Ballarat police in a rubbish bin has been thwarted by the airwing, leading to his arrest on Saturday afternoon.

