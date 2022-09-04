Police find suspect hiding in a bin in Alfredton

A man's idea to try and hide from Ballarat police in a rubbish bin has been thwarted by the airwing, leading to his arrest on Saturday afternoon.
Police patrolling the area spotted a man on the roof of a home in Alfredton about 2pm, before the suspect took off.
Officers followed the man on foot and began checking the backyards of other properties in a bid to find him.
The police Airwing was then called in to help in the search.
Using the aircraft's high-tech equipment, police in the air noticed a heat source coming from a green garden waste bin in the front yard of a home on Prince Street.
They directed officers on the ground to the location where they found him inside.
He had been hiding in the bin for approximately 45 minutes.
The 28-year-old from Ballarat East is alleged to be responsible for a number of crimes in the Ballarat area.
He has since been charged with criminal damage, tresspass, theft of motor vehicle and burglary.
He will appear in the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday.
