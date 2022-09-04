ALL season long it seemed foretold that Learmonth and Buninyong would go head-to-head for the Central Highlands Netball League grand final, so dominant have the pair been.
And now the promoters dream is set-up after Learmonth did what it needed to do in getting over the top of a plucky Rokewood-Corindhap in Sunday's preliminary final.
The 57-42 win was set-up by an outstanding first quarter where Learmonth broke the game open, getting out to 15 goals early.
And while the Grasshoppers hung in from there, it was always a game where the Lakies looked in control.
Learmonth Coach Jordan O'Keefe said it was a solid, but not spectacular win.
"We had a fair bit on control throughout and we were out to 15 goals up during the second quarter, so in some respects it was a little disappointing that it was the final margin," he said
"But it reflected how things came back at us and how our opponents were working out how to move through the defence.
"In matches like that it's good for a coach to see exactly where we can be exposed without giving up the victory itself. We had a better start and scored early, so there were a few differences from the last game. We only shifted players in the centre court and kept our ends the same all day."
The only sour note for Learmonth was a suspected ruptured achilles to mid-courter Catherine Chibnall, with O'Keefe saying it was a huge loss as she was one of the only players who had previously been a part of finals for the club.
"She's one of only two players who have remained from our previous A Grade side," he said.
There's been a lot of water go under the bridge since these two sides met back in round two. On that occasion Buninyong got the better of the contest, pulling away to a 10-goal win.
"We've started from scratch again this season, and we know success comes in cycles," O'Keefe said. "Buninyong is on the cusp of being at their best, we feel like we are starting again, so to be in a grand final now, it's exceptional and we'll give it our best shot, you never know anything can happen."
BUNINYONG is just one game away from completing an unbeaten season after a commanding preliminary final win over Springbank on Saturday.
This result was never in doubt when Buninyong burst out of the blocks with 20 goals in the first quarter to lead by 14 at the first change.
It was a repeat of the same scoreboard in the second as the strong Buninyong squad flicked the ball around, getting it to the shooters who calmly slotted every opportunity as the team took a 40-12 lead into half time.
From there is was all about getting through without too many issues as the teams traded goals in a much more competitive second half.
Both team shot eight goals in the third quarter with Buninyong pulling away slightly in the last to eventually run our 34 goal winners 65-31.
The Bombers have been a class above their rivals throughout the finals, having dispatched of Rokewood-Corindhap in the first final much the same way they did to the Tigers on Saturday.
Coach Erin Riley said she couldn't have been prouder of her team.
"One more game next week," she said. "We're obviously stoked that we've been able to get through, but very aware that we've still go one very big opponent ahead.
"We're not giving any thought to the last time we played them. It was back in round two and was our first game of the season. We're both very different teams since then and we've all had a few months to work out our craft and finesse our game plan, so it will be very interesting to see what happens on Saturday."
