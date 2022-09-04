DARLEY has sent out an ominous warning to the rest of the competition, completely dismantling Melton South in a remarkable performance in Saturday's second semi-final.
The Devils were irrepressible in this contest, opening up a 20-goal lead at the first change before racing away to comprehensive 63-27 win.
Despite going down twice to Melton South this season, Darley were never in any trouble, with coach Dianne McCormack using the second half to experiment with her players..
"I mixed up a few combos in the last quarter just in case we get some injuries in the next couple of weeks, but it was nice to have a full team this week," she said.
"For what we've got, I know those girls and when we are all together, I know we're a pretty slick unit."
To win the premiership, Darley will have to do it the hard way and beat both Redan and North Ballarat, regardless of the result from Sunday's first semi-final.
"We feel that we match up well on both those sides, we beat North Ballarat in the last game of the season and it was their only loss, so we know we've got it in.
"Redan, we got over fairly comfortably early in the season but we had a lot out when they beat us later in the year. Either way, we feel we are capable of matching it with both sides. It'll just come down to who is better on the day."
For Melton South it is a disappointing end to season where the club has taken some giant strides. Despite a second-place finish a straight-sets exit will still leave a bitter taste in the mouth as the club looks to build into the future.
The club will look towards next season with plenty of fire with the goal to win a final needing to be the key driver for coming years.
