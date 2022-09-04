The Courier

North Ballarat is through to the Ballarat Football Netball League netball grand final defeating Redan

Updated September 4 2022 - 6:17am, first published 6:00am
Gina McCartin was outstanding in centre for North Ballarat in the semi final win over Redan. Picture by Luke Hemer

North Ballarat is through to the Ballarat Football Netball League netball grand final after an at times scrappy and physical contest against Redan, pulling away with a spectacular last quarter.

