North Ballarat is through to the Ballarat Football Netball League netball grand final after an at times scrappy and physical contest against Redan, pulling away with a spectacular last quarter.
Only two goals separated the sides at half time in a match which until that point had been defender's dream.
Both team took nearly five minutes to score as combination of good defence and poor shooting showed there were plenty of nerves in the early stages.
North had the better of the next few minutes, opening up a 6-2 lead before Redan went on a 6-0 run to lead by two at the first change.
The defensive struggle continued in the second quarter with neither side able to break clear, North turned the margin around to lead by two at the long break 19-17.
It was the third quarter when North started to hit gear, and took an eight-goal lead into the last change. A powerful surge of 21 goals in the last ended the contest, the Roosters running out winners 51-26.;
North coach Annie McCartin described the last half as unbelievable.
"I felt that we got caught up a bit in the emotion of it all," she said. "Once we had a talk about it at half time, it was all about just to steady, play our own game, don't get caught up in them trying to upset our game plan.
"We were just panicking a bit with our ball movement, our timing was out and we just got caught up in the moment, play and read off one another. I think it was always there, we just weren't executing our game.
"Really it was our defenders that kept us in it in the first half and down in our attacking in, our attackers needed to work out exactly how to play their defence, and once we came off the players and started again we got our rhythm back."
For Redan it's not all doom and gloom with another match still to come. But they will face a huge preliminary final test against the in-form Darley who smashed Melton South on Saturday.
The winner of that match will go on to face North Ballarat in the grand final on September 17.
