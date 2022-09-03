The crowds at the showgrounds over the last five days for Ganesh Chaturthi have far surpassed organisers expectations.
The five day event started on Wednesday and concluded on Sunday, including a fireworks show on Friday night.
"It has been a great success," Ballarat Hindu Temple and Cultural Center president Hari Shankar Parippaayillam said.
Visitors not just from Ballarat but also Melbourne and Geelong attended over the five days.
"This is one of the greatest events we have celebrated on Ganesh Chaturthi in Ballarat," Mr Parippaayillam said.
BHTCC said they were expecting 5,000 people to attend over the five days, but on Saturday afternoon executive members were confident they had surpassed their goal by thousands.
The festival is about celebrating the birth of Hindu God Ganesh, who is believed to be the first god.
"He is the God who removes obstacles and is the God of Wisdom," BHTCC vice-president Dr Pradush Narayanan said.
Dr Narayanan said while they celebrate Ganesh's birthday every year, this year they wanted to break barriers between different cultures and religions in Ballarat.
Alongside traditional events, fair rides and fireworks were also involved and all of Ballarat were welcome to attend.
Over the first three days a number of school groups attended to learn more about the Hindu customs involved.
"Everyone was asking about the function and different things about Hinduism, so it was a really good way to explain that," Mr Parippaayillam said.
Dr Narayanan said he hoped that tensions between different cultures, especially within school aged groups, would be resolved after learning more at the event.
BHTCC executive member Dr Sachin Dahiya said they were very thankful for the community who came to the event and supported local businesses.
Dr Dahiya said the great success of this year's event meant they were inspired to make it even bigger in 2023.
