Springbank fought back from a 16-point three-quarter time deficit to stun Hepburn with the final kick of its preliminary final clash at Learmonth, as Zak Bozanich's goal after the siren on Sunday booked the Tigers a place in the Central Highlands Football League grand final.
With the scores level, even a behind would have been enough to keep the Tigers' premiership dream alive, but Bozanich kicked truly to secure another thrilling win for Springbank.
It is the second-consecutive week in which the Tigers find themselves on the right side of a six-point result, with Springbank coach Andrew Challis struggling to believe what had happened post-game.
"I don't know what it was but I always felt like we were still in it," Challis said.
"The belief and the way the boys were able to rally was amazing."
Hepburn led at every change on Sunday but inaccurate kicking kept the Tigers in the contest.
The Burras kicked 3.12 to half-time as Springbank also missed some easy opportunities in front of goal with just one goal to its name in the first half.
Springbank grabbed the ascendancy in the third quarter with four goals to narrow its deficit to three points, but just as quickly Hepburn replied with three majors in as many minutes to take an 16-point lead to the last change.
It was Zak Bozanich, the fourth-quarter hero from Springbank's semi-final triumph, who stepped up again for the Tigers at Learmonth.
Bozanich booted three fourth-quarter goals, with none more important than his after-the-siren sealer.
"He did that last week for us against Skipton as well. He is just a massive player for us," Challis said.
"He was struggling to make his mark in the first half but then made his way into the game and was just clutch as ever."
Challis said a superstitious Bozanich had been staying at the coach's house the night before a game.
"He keeps wanting to stay at my house before a game because he thinks it works for him," Challis said.
"Now he can stay as much as he wants. Take the keys, take the house, as long as it works for him I don't care."
Springbank boasts three football teams through to grand finals, marking a special time for the club as a whole.
"When I took over at the start of the year I never thought we would make it this far," Challis said.
"It is a really exciting time across all teams. The under-18s all year have always looked like making it and the reserves have really stepped up this season as well."
The Tigers will meet Gordon, which has beaten Springbank twice this season, in the grand final at Mars Stadium, while Hepburn is left to rue its missed opportunities from Sunday.
