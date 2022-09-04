Swans progress to prelim in one-point thriller | BFNL semi-final wrap

The last-gasp Swans have done it again, kicking a goal in the final minutes to beat Darley by a lone point and progress to the Ballarat Football Netball League preliminary final.
Having led by 43 points at half-time, Ballarat was made to fight back against a resurgent Devils outfit, once trailing by two goals in the final quarter before securing a 16.9 (105) to 16.8 (104) win.
Advertisement
Josh Gibson was the Swans' hero kicking his third goal of the day in the dying stages to see his notch a second one-point win of the season and a fifth victory where it had to come from behind in the final quarter.
"There was tremendous character by the players and they showed the ability to continue to work towards our structure and the way we want to play. It keeps us in games for long periods of times," Swans coach Joe Carmody told The Courier.
"There's probably a fair element of luck to it but when you do it as much as we do it's probably not luck but knowing how to finish off games well. So it was very pleasing in the end."
WATCH: JOSH GIBSON'S MATCH-WINNING GOAL
The day's drama started only minutes before the first bounce when an umpire and Darley tall Joel Cadman collided in the warm-up. Both ended up going to hospital as a precautionary measure with suspected concussions.
After a tense first quarter, where the Swans earned a two-goal lead, the tide changed.
Ballarat went on to kick six unanswered goals while holding the Devils to a lone behind to take a 43-point lead into the change rooms.
Darley coach Dan Jordan moved the magnets at half-time, shifting Nick Rodda into the ruck and swinging Darren Leonard and Mace Cousins forward.
It proved a masterstroke, the Devils kicking three goals within the first five minutes of the re-start to begin the fightback.
Two Swans majors stemmed the flow but it would only be temporary, the Devils responding with six of their own to cap a 9.2 (56) to 2.4 (16) third quarter that saw Darley cut the deficit to just three points.
"I thought the second quarter was some of our best footy. The third quarter, Darley was just unstoppable with how they played." Carmody said.
The Devils' juggernaut continued into the start of the last quarter, Darren Leonard striking in the seventh minute to give his side the lead for the first time of the day.
Ballarat immediately responded with two goals of its own but the lead was shortlived.
A pair of Darley goals saw its lead grow to 10 at the 20-minute mark of the term before it all would change again.
Advertisement
Andrew Hooper got his side to within three points with a set-shot from 35 metres out, while dogged defence, led by Bailey Van de Heuvel, ensured any Darley attack fizzled out into behinds.
Come the 28th minute, the game's deciding moment arrived.
A hopeful forward 50 entry floated to the goalline, where Gibson held his spot, out-muscling the defender before dribbling the ball through to settle the result.
"It's a credit to the boys to be able to respond in the last quarter and reset," Carmody said.
"That was a really pleasing part of the day. We didn't want it to be that close but essential to get over the line in the end was a great effort by the boys."
Advertisement
Ballarat will now meet Sebastopol in next weekend's preliminary final as it hunts a first grand final appearance since 2014.
For Darley, the curtains close on a more-than-impressive season, having responded from a winless 2021 to finish fourth and record a one-point elimination final win against East Point.
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Matt covers the Ballarat Football Netball League and cricket. Get in touch at matt.currill@thecourier.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.