Father's Day crowds were wowed with colour in Dean on the weekend.
The annual kite festival returned after a three year break because of COVID-19 restrictions cancelling the event.
Dean Recreation Reserve Committee secretary Jon Rofe said 200 people spent their afternoon at the oval, enjoying both the colourful sites and craft activity available.
"We have had a really fantastic day," Mr Rofe said.
Kites for Kids also attended and held workshops for children to make their own kites.
"Lots of kids made kites and they were out there flying them," Mr Rofe said.
Despite being a little chilly on Sunday he said there were good conditions to be flying kites.
"It was a really nice day, a bit of sunshine and a nice steady southerly breeze," Mr Rofe said.
"The kites were flowing really well today.
"It has been a great family day.
"Parents have had as much fun as the kids."
Aside from the children who were enjoying their time, Mr Rofe said there were also adults at the festival flying their colourful and detailed kites.
Some people, like the owner of Kites for Kids Jo Baker, travel overseas to attend events like the Dean Festival.
"We do have a number of enthusiasts who come out here and fly the larger kites," Mr Rofe said.
The Dean Kite Festival started a number of years ago after a Dean Recreation Reserve Committee member thought it would be great to hold a family event at the picturesque reserve.
"It has been a popular family event, particularly on Father's Day," Mr Rofe said.
"It is fun for the dads to come, they get to make a kite and relive their younger days and they all seemed to be having a ball."
Mr Rofe said he wanted to thank the community and everyone who visited for supporting the festival.
Some locals made afternoon tea to sell at the recreational reserve canteen which Mr Rofe said everyone had been enjoying.
