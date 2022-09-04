Unpacking a thrilling weekend where we found our grand finalists | Watch

It was a massive weekend in the Central Highlands Football League, with a grand final date set between Gordon and Springbank.
Meanwhile, in the Ballarat Football Netball League, Ballarat clawed back from the edge of defeat once again to beat Darley by one point in the elimination semi-final.
Our footy experts Matt Currill and Edward Holland unpack a big weekend. Watch below.
