The Courier

Vikings are just one win away from the Ballarat District Soccer Association premiership after a strong 3-0 win over Ballarat North United.

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
Updated September 5 2022 - 12:28am, first published 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Michael Lockyer scored twice for Vikings on Sunday.

VIKINGS are just one win away from the Ballarat District Soccer Association premiership after a strong 3-0 win over Ballarat North United.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.