VIKINGS are just one win away from the Ballarat District Soccer Association premiership after a strong 3-0 win over Ballarat North United.
Sunday night's top-of-the-table clash was competitive from the outset, but a brace from Michael Lockyer in the first half opened up the difference in the game and United were unable to penetrate the miserly Vikings defencer.
Lockyer's first strike came 17 minutes into the contest, with his second major came hit the back of the net just seven minutes later.
The teams went to the break at the 2-0 scoreboard with United throwing everything at the contest in the early stages of the second half to get one goal back, but the game was snuffed out in the 60th minute when Adrian Curtain scored the Vikings third.
From that point on, the result looked a foregone conclusion and it was made even worse for United when Nicholas Johns picked up his second yellow card of the match and sent from the field.
In the women's competition, Forest Rangers won through in the knock-out semi final, completely eclipsing Creswick Maroon.
It was a supreme performance from the Rangers who slammed home seven goals in the rout.
At half time, both sides looked to be well in the contest with the Rangers only taking a two-goal lead into the break.
But after half-time, Forest Rangers skipper Jackilyn Pennell took it upon herself to control the contest.
Pennell had one of the two goals to half time, but three more in the 49th, 55th, and 57th minute ended the match as a contest. Tiarlah Anstis also put through two goals and Leah Hayes scored the other in the big win.
It means Forest Rangers push on to next week where it will face Vikings who went down in a high-scoring shoot-out against Ballarat North United.
United won 7-5 thanks almost entirely to Jessica Dart who scored six of her team's goals in the thrilling clash.
