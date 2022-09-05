UFS have put up their hand to run Ballarat's new GP-led Priority Primary Care Centre, to treat less urgent and severe illness and injury to take the pressure off Ballarat Base Hospital's ED.
UFS has submitted a planning application to Ballarat Council to expand the hours of operation of its newest medical centre at 4-6 Windermere Street, just metres from the hospital, and to fit out a downstairs area for the expanded medical service.
Last month the state government announced it would establish five new GP-led Priority Primary Care Centres to provide care during and after-hours for people with less severe conditions such as mild infections, fractures, and burns, as an alternative for those who need urgent attention but not an emergency response.
UFS is one of several local medical practices likely to be in the running to operate the service, with tenders currently open for clinics to apply.
At the time the government expected the centre would be open by November and able to treat 300 patients per week.
"Primary care services play an important role in reducing demand on acute health services and local emergency departments in the after-hours period," UFS wrote in its submission to council.
"The pressure on Grampians Health (formerly BHS) emergency department and the impact on the health of the community is well known. We are fortunate to be in a position to be able to offer support to Grampians Health and the Ballarat community by submitting an application to operate a PPCC from our Windermere St medical centre.
"UFS is well positioned to provide this service from the Windermere Street location, as it is close to the hospital precinct and emergency department, is already operating a medical centre upstairs during business hours, easily accessible to the public and located near our 24-hour pharmacy that operates under the Victorian Government Supercare Pharmacies Initiative."
The Priority Primary Care Centre will require one doctor on-site from 8am to midnight, in addition to the current five who staff the regular medical clinic during its currently-permitted hours from 8am to 8pm.
UFS is driven to improve the health of our members and communities through the provision of health services and is committed to addressing gaps in our healthcare system, where possible- UFS
From 8pm to midnight the PPCC doctor will be the only one on site and it is expected to see up to three walk-in patients at any one time.
The Windermere Street clinic began operating after the closure of the old Sturt Street location at the end of June following its compulsory acquisition by Grampians Health for the hospital redevelopment project.
It currently operates from the second floor of the building, but the planning application includes works to transform the ground floor to include three consulting rooms, reception, waiting and other areas.
"UFS is driven to improve the health of our members and communities through the provision of health services and is committed to addressing gaps in our healthcare system, where possible," they wrote in their planning application.
"Following the completion of our medical centre at 4-6 Windermere Street and the successful relocation of our medical centre ... to Windermere Street, we have been offered the opportunity to expand the services at this location."
The centre has a current permit for up to 10 practitioners to work from the Windermere St clinic, so even with six it is well below the approved level.
Sicker patients requiring more intensive treatment in the emergency department are increasing the pressure on Ballarat Base Hospital's emergency department, increasing wait times for those with more minor illnesses and injuries that could be treated at the PPCC.
*An earlier version of this story suggested UFS would operate Ballarat's Priority Primary Care Centre. That was incorrect. The tender evaluation process is still underway and UFS is one of several local medical practices that are likely to be in the running to operate the service.
