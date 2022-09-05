The Courier

UFS will run a new priority primary care centre, easing pressure on Ballarat Base Hospital's ED

MS
By Michelle Smith
September 5 2022 - 7:00pm
A planning application has been lodged for UFS Medical's Windermere Street clinic for alterations to allow it to become Ballarat's priority primary care centre. Picture by Adam Trafford

UFS will likely run Ballarat's new GP-led Priority Primary Care Centre, to treat less urgent and severe illness and injury to take the pressure off Ballarat Base Hospital's ED.

MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

